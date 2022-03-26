5 best apocalypse servers in Minecraft in 2022

Playing Minecraft is a great way for players to escape from the real world and live in pretty much any situation imaginable. Some players have often wondered what it would be like and how they would fare in an apocalyptic situation.

Minecraft has many servers dedicated to showing players just that. Here are the five best apocalypse servers that players can join in Minecraft in 2022.

5 of the best apocalypse servers in Minecraft in 2022

There are a lot of different ways to envision just how it would be during an apocalypse.

But one thing is certain: there are lots of zombies in apocalypse-themed worlds. Zombies, mutants, and even other players will try to take out the player, and it's up to them to see how long they can survive. Here are some servers players should consider joining to test their skills:

1) YOMNETWORK - INFECTED RPG DAYZ

Server IP: play.YomNetwork.ca

For players looking to survive a zombie apocalypse and want to get a fresh start, "YOMNETWORK - INFECTED RPG DAYZ" is an up and coming server that features over 200 different types of weapons.

It allows players to start with literally nothing and see how they fare, building their way up to becoming the top veteran survivor of the zombie apocalypse.

2) The Mining Dead

Server IP: hub.miningdead.com

Fans of The Walking Dead will find this server precisely how they want an apocalyptic survival experience to be.

Players can team up with others and explore the massive 5000x5000 world, fighting off undead hordes and other players while building themselves out with 30 different kits to make a loadout with. Players can test their survival skills in this unique server.

3) DeadMC

Server IP: play.DeadMC.com

Another Walking Dead zombie apocalypse-style server, but this one is much different than the Mining Dead. Featuring unique events, such as every six days, there is a Blood Moon; players will be able to build and defend against waves of zombie hordes.

Players should come ready with a survivor's mindset because it will not be easy when they need to protect their hard-earned belongings!

4) Left2Die

Server IP: play.minecraftleft2die.com

This Minecraft server has an excellent survival experience where players must avoid catching the zombie virus.

They will need to be careful as they explore the harsh world and ensure they gather enough supplies to come out victorious against the undead hordes. Various bosses are available as well to test the player's skill levels.

5) Shotbow

Server IP: play.shotbow.net

Shotbow is an exciting server because it has more than just the apocalypse mode. Though what it does have is very impressive. The apocalypse features custom zombie AI that tries to overtake players.

They will have to defend themselves and their allies from the hordes of the ravenous undead. Players will have to use their brains and brawn to survive on this server.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha