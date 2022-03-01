Ranking every weapon in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players need to survive and fight all types of creatures to progress further; hence they need various weapons. The game has an extensive combat system for every weapon; hence players need to know which are useful in different situations.

There are five primary weapons that players can use in the game, including melee and ranged. Some are rare and difficult to find, and some are easily craftable. Players must always have both melee and ranged weapons to deal with all types of hostile mobs.

Every weapon in Minecraft ranked

5) Bow

Bows are the most common ranged weapon (Image via Minecraft)

These are some of the most commonly used ranged weapons in the game. These can shoot arrows at a certain interval. They can be easily crafted with three sticks and three strings.

It can also be obtained by killing skeletons. They have several enchantments like infinity, unbreaking, power, etc., making them a great ranged weapon.

4) Crossbow

Crossbow (image via Minecraft)

Crossbows are the lesser-known bow alternative. They can be obtained by Pillagers or Piglins or crafted with three sticks, one iron ingot, two strings, and one tripwire hook.

These can shoot arrows with higher accuracy and strength but take more time to load arrows. Even if they are great for combat, players usually prefer bows.

3) Trident

Trident are ultra-rare to obtain (Image via Minecraft)

This is the rarest weapon in the game that cannot be crafted in any way. They can only be obtained by killing drowned zombies underwater. It is unique because it can be used as a melee and a ranged weapon.

The true power of tridents is unlocked with several exclusive enchantments like riptide, loyalty, channeling, etc.

2) Sword

Sword is the most common melee weapon (Image via Mojang)

This is the most common melee weapon used by nearly all players in the game. Swords are simple to craft and easy to use; they do not take much time to charge. Nearly all types of swords can be crafted, from wooden to netherite.

When players fall in the air and attack an entity, it deals more damage. Hence, players can jump in and attack mobs to deal more damage.

1) Axe

Axe deals much more damage than a sword (Image via Mojang)

Although this item is primarily used for chopping wooden blocks in the game, it is considered one of the strongest melee weapons. It can deal much more damage than a sword but takes longer to charge. In multiplayer servers, players usually fight with axes as it deals more damage.

Other than these, there are items like TNT, End Crystals, splash potions, and other tools that can also be used as weapons to harm mobs or players; however, they are not traditional weapons, hence they are not added to the list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

