Doom Patrol season 4 trailer breakdown: 5 things to expect from the HBO Max superhero series

Doom Patrol season 4, the highly awaited brand new season of the electrifying superhero misfits comedy drama series, is all set to premiere with the first part, exclusively on HBO Max, on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The highly immersing series has been gleaned from DC Comics' Doom Patrol, written by Arnold Drake, Bruno Premiani and Bob Haney. Jeremy Carver is the developer of the superhero series.

On October 10, 2022, HBO Max launched the much-anticipated official teaser trailer for the fourth season of Doom Patrol. Take a look at the official teaser trailer for Season 4 here:

Ever since the teaser was dropped, fans of the series have been buzzing with excitement and thrill to see what new Doom Patrol adventures await them as Season 3 ends on such a thrilling note.

Doom Patrol season 4 promises Were-butts and four other interesting things

With the fourth season's official teaser trailer out, here's what the audience can expect from the fan-favorite series.

1) The return of the Were-butts

The official trailer for the fourth season of the series has fairly confirmed that the audience will witness an exhilarating return of the Were-butts, who are also known as "a weaponized force of nature."

These creatures were previously seen in the first and third seasons of Doom Patrol. As previously witnessed, these creatures are extremely deadly and are capable of shredding up a human being.

It is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting to see what mayhem the Were-butts are about to create in season 4.

2) The Were-butts now sing

A still from Doom Patrol Season 4 (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

Another highly interesting and quite humorous fact about the Were-butts is that they can now sing and dance. In the trailer, the deadly creatures can be seen singing and dancing to the popular song Shipoopi from The Music Man.

Without a shred of doubt, it is quite the sight and adds a layer of dark humor and absurdity to the already intriguing season.

3) Jam-packed with electrifying action

A still from Doom Patrol Season 4 (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

The official trailer begins with a sinister atmosphere created by a sneaker lying on the floor and some torn up mannequins standing behind it. By the looks of the trailer, the season is going to be quite action-heavy.

It looks like the Dooms Patrol are up for whatever comes their way this season as the audience can hear Madame Rouge, played by Michelle Gomez, asking the entire team,

"Do you want to go and save the f**king world?"

4) A journey to the future

A still from the fourth season of Doom Patrol (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

A thrilling journey to the future will be made by the team, where they will be faced and challenged with looming demise. However, the journey is going to be quite unexpected for the entire team of misfits.

They must decide once and for all whether their own happiness or the fate of the world is more important.

5) Several cast members from the previous seasons will return

A still from Doom Patrol season 4 (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Gomez, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Sky Roberts, the lead cast members from the previous seasons, will be seen reprising their intriguing roles in Season 4.

April Bowlby, who plays Rita Farr, will finally be seen in a superhero suit in Doom Patrol season 4. The actress said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"I loved it(the suit) so much...It was the best thing ever, because I’ve been wanting a proper superhero costume since season one and I was so afraid that it was never gonna happen."

Don't forget to catch Part 1 of Doom Patrol season 4, premiering on Thursday, December 8, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max.

