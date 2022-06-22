5 best Elliot Page movies to watch ahead of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is all set to reprise his role in the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. The Canadian actor started his career at the young age of ten when he starred as Maggie Maclean in the CBC television movie Pit Pony. He has also played memorable roles in The Simpsons,The Tales of the City and The Saturday Night Live.

Elliot plays the role of Victor (formerly known as Vanya) in The Umbrella Academy. With the Season 2 finale being quite suspenseful, fans have been waiting for the third season for quite a while.

The much-anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Until then, you can binge-watch our curated list of the best Elliot Page movies.

Flatliners, My Days of Mercy and 3 other movies where Elliot Page's performance stole the show

1) My Days of Mercy

Cast: Elliot Page, Kate Mara, Amy Seimetz, Charlie Shotwell, Brian Geraghty, Elias Koteas, Beau Knapp, Tonya Pinkins, Jake Robinson, Jordan Trovillon

Elliot stars in this movie as Lucy Moro who is fighting to prove her father's innocence. Directed by Tali Shalom Ezer, this romantic drama was released in 2017. The film also stars Kate Mara who plays the role of Mercy Bromage, the star crossed-lover of Lucy.

As Lucy and her older sister Martha protest against the anti-death penalty and fight for the acquittal of their father Simon, Lucy meets Mercy, a woman on the opposing side of her family's political cause. The movie revolves around the drama that ensues.

2) Flatliners

Cast: Elliot Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, Kiefer Sutherland, Beau Mirchoff, Maddison Brydges, Miguel Anthony, Jenny Raven, Charlotte McKinney, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Steve Byers, Janet Porter, Jeremiah Sird.

Courtney is a medical student who is obsessed with the afterlife. Along with her friends, she follows through with an experiment to understand what lies beyond death. The group stops their hearts using defibrillation for a short span of time while recording their brains. This results in them experiencing hallucinations, and some gruesome secrets are revealed.

The 2017 sci-fi horror film was directed by Niels Arden Oplev and written by Ben Ripley. It is a stand-alone remake of the 1990 film of the same name.

3) Into The Forest

Cast: Elliot Page, Evan Rachel Wood, Max Minghella, Callum Keith Rennie, Wendy Crewson, Lorne Cardinal, Michael Eklund, Crystal Pite, Katherine Cowie, Bethany Brown, Simon Longmore.

This movie is an interesting take on the post-apocalypse continuation of our species. Instead of following the trope of men vying for supremacy in the power vacuum, the film revolves around two sisters who are coming to terms with the new world. The technologies and structures that once kept them safe and comfortable have now lost their relevance, so they have to learn what they really need and want from life.

4) Tallulah

Cast: Elliot Page, Allison Janey, Tammy Blanchard, Evan Jonigkeit, Felix Solix, David Zayas, Fredric Lehne, Uzo Aduba, Evangeline Ellis, Lilliana Elis, John Benjamin Hickey, Zachary Quinto, Maddie Corman, Eden Marryshow.

Desperate to reunite with her boyfriend, homeless teenager Tallulah drives to New York to his mother's home. However, she is left to fend for herself when his mother Margo says that she has not kept track of her son's whereabouts for the past two years.

Talullah is mistaken for housekeeping staff by a drunken and intoxicated Carolyn who has a toddler. While leaving, Tallulah impulsively takes the child with her as she thinks that the mother is irresponsible and unfit to take care of the child. She then appears on Margo's doorstep once again and lies about the child being the latter's grandson. Reluctantly, Margo agrees to let them stay the night.

The film is insightful, touching, and even humorous at times. An artistic masterpiece, it gave Elliot Page a chance to exercise his brilliance as an actor.

5) Inception

Cast: Elliot Page, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph - Gordon Levitt, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Bereneger.

The 2010 sci-fi action film, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, was a cinematic masterpiece that experienced both critical and commerical success. Elliot was applauded for his performance as Ariadne, a student of architecture. Inception is perhaps one of the most challenging movies of the 21st century, but that is also where its beauty lies.

The movie might be confusing at first as one has to keep up with the expositions about the dream world and its relationship with the laws of physics and natural phenomena like time and gravity, but the patience is rewarded as the storyline progresses and everything falls into place.

