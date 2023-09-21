The Boys spin-off actress Jaz Sinclair released new details about  Gen V ahead of its release date

The much-awaite­d spin-off of The Boys titled Gen V is sche­duled to premiere­ on September 29, 2023, e­xclusively on Amazon Prime. The new installme­nt takes viewers to Godolkin Unive­rsity, an institution dedicated to molding the future generation of Supes. Jaz Sinclair, one of the series' actors recently spoke to SFX Magazine and told them what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel.

The show aims to de­lve into the moral dilemmas confronte­d by young superheroes in a capitalist society. Ge­n V will expand on the darkly satirical world cherishe­d by fans of The Boys while introducing a provocative e­xploration of heroism in the modern e­ra.

During her interview with SFX Magazine, Jaz Sinclair said that the students in the world of Gen V were still "idealistic" and hadn't fully formed into heroes or villains. She noted that this was an interesting time in their lives and gave viewers a chance to see where they come from and "to watch the unfolding of them becoming the kind of hero that they’re gonna become."

Gen V star Jaz Sinclair sheds light on the upcoming spin-off's narrative

Gen V is set to be premiered soon and fans cannot wait for the series that is positioned as the bridge between The Boys seasons three and four. The upcoming series will introduce fans to a fresh ensemble­ of Compound V-enhanced individuals vying for positions in The Se­ven.

While Sinclair is set to portray the character of Marie Moreau, Jack Quaid will have cameo appearances which are still under wraps. However, his presence is palpable in the foundation of the series. The series will showcase a younger generation of Supes who will take the baton from Jack Quaid and Karl Urban.

During an interview with SFX magazine, Jaz Sinclair opened up about Quaid's impressive advice to the new cast of the show while filming. She said that he told the team to "stay a family" and to "stay a team." Jaz added that Jack further told them that if they had each other they would get through it and even asked them not to "lose sight of that."

The actress noted that the case was incredibly unified and felt like a family and that was something she valued as she also felt it when the cast was together.

As the conversation with Gen V star progressed, she further spoke about the focal points in the series and what fans can expect from the same.

"In the Gen V world, the kids are still idealistic. They’re not fully formed into either a hero or a villain. For me, that was a really interesting topic and a really interesting time in all of their lives because I feel like it gives us a chance to know where everybody came from and to watch the unfolding of them becoming the kind of hero that they’re gonna become," Jaz said.

She added that it fascinates her as it humanizes everyone including those who make the good choice and the bad.

"It leaves a lot of room for potential heartbreak, friendships, and stuff that wouldn’t be possible if we were all fully-fledged adults," Jaz said.

More about the upcoming action-adventure series: Cast and plot explored

The upcoming Amazon Prime adventure series, Gen V will feature a stellar cast including:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Philips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam

The official synopsis of Gen V as per Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt."

Gen V season 1 episode 1 will air on September 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.