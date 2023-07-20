Who does Jack Quaid play in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

One of the most highly anticipated films in recent cinematic history, Oppenheimer, is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. The movie is directed by legendary director Christopher Nolan, a man who's been deemed by many as one of the best directors of the current generation. The film has been in the headlines for months and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's theatrical release.

The biographical thriller revolves around one of history's most illustrious physicists J. Robert Oppenheimer, famously known as the "father of the atomic bomb". The film will not only encapsulate the origin story of the physicist but will provide a deeper insight into his groundbreaking and historic creation of the deadliest weapon known to man, the atomic bomb.

Naturally, in order to maintain the authenticity of the events and showcase every little detail, the film features numerous characters from The Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer had invited numerous scientists from across the globe for the development and testing of nuclear weaponry as part of the project. Among these renowned scientists was the American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman.

J. Robert Oppenheimer and Jack Quaid (Image via YouTube)

Despite being a junior physicist in the project, Feynman's contribution to the weapon's development was of immense importance. The scientist, along with physicist Hans Bethe developed the Bethe-Feynman formula which enabled the entire team of scientists to calculate the yield of the bomb and the fissile material that was required for the nuclear reactor.

Jack Quaid plays the role of Richard Feynman in Oppenheimer

American actor Jack Quaid will be playing the coveted role of Richard Feynman. Jack made his acting debut in the blockbuster film The Hunger Games which premiered in 2012. However, it wasn't until 2019 that the actor finally earned his breakout role in the extremely popular superhero series The Boys. Not only was the actor lauded for his phenomenal performance by both audiences and critics but also managed to receive several award nominations for the same.

With Christopher Nolan's upcoming project, fans expect nothing less from Jack. In an interview with GQ magazine, the star discussed his experience on set. Having been a fan of his earlier movies, spending time with Nolan had been an incredible experience for Jack. He elaborated on the same by saying:

"The way that he chooses to shoot scenes, he's so absolutely confident in the way that he works. He doesn't need to over-cover everything. He just knows that, okay, this scene is going to be two shots when I edit it together, I'm just going to film two setups. I was so blown away by that confidence."

He continued:

"Just to be able to see Christopher Nolan doing what he does right in front of my eyes ... I got kind of starstruck, especially when he would do the 'director's point', that framing thing [directors do] with their hands. I was pinching myself every single day."

More about Oppenheimer's synopsis

The official synopsis for the film, as per Universal Pictures, reads:

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

It further reads:

"The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan."

Oppenheimer will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.