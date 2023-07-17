7 best Young-Adult movies adapted from books

Ideally, Young-Adult movies are targeted towards teenagers. However, over the years, filmmakers have gone to great lengths to share varied stories that appeal to the teen demographic and are equally entertaining for adults. Many Young-Adult movies focus on topics that resonate with teens, such as finding oneself, first romance, dealing with changes, stepping into adulthood, and the like.

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of Young-Adult movies, many of which have been adapted from popular YA books. In fact, some of the best movies in the genre are adaptations. Although several adapted Young-Adult movies are entertaining, some titles rank higher than others in terms of gripping narratives and interesting characters.

The Spectacular Now and 6 other Young-Adult movies adapted from books that all fans of the genre must watch

1) The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

This Young-Adult movie is based on a book of the same name written by Ann Brashares. It focuses on four friends - Bridget (Blake Lively), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), and Carmen (America Ferrera). They are inseparable friends who are spending their summer away from one another for the first time. So, they decide to stay connected with the help of a pair of sharing pants that they will take turns wearing during the summer to keep their bond alive.

The film puts the spotlight on teenage friendship and bonds, as it introduces relatable characters who are endearing and lovable.

2) The Hunger Games (2012)

Based on novels by Suzanne Collins, this is the first installment of The Hunger Games film series. In this movie, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) are forced to take part in a brutal event called the Hunger Games, which is televised nationally. It is a fight to the death, and Katniss is determined to do everything she can to survive till the end.

The premise of this Young-Adult movie is intriguing, and the twists keep coming. The lead actors also do a great job in keeping the viewer invested, especially Lawrence, who struggles between giving in to her compassionate side and maintaining a cold, detached facade in order to stay alive.

3) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

If you are looking for a thought-provoking Young-Adult movie, then this one will definitely fit the bill.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower focuses on a young teenager named Charlie (Logan Lerman) starting his freshman year of high school. He doesn't have much luck making friends until he meets Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother Patrick (Ezra Miller). Spending time with the siblings opens him up to new experiences, and he learns more about the people around him and himself.

This critically-acclaimed movie is based on a novel by Stephen Chbosky. It puts the focus on important topics like mental health, abuse, prejudice, and more. The Perks of Being a Wallflower is both emotional and heartfelt, making it a must-watch film for YA fans.

4) The Spectacular Now (2013)

Based on the book of the same name by Tim Tharp, this Young-Adult movie is perfect for those who enjoy realistic couples. When Sutter (Miles Teller), a party animal, wakes up on a stranger's lawn, he meets Aimee (Shailene Woodley), an introvert who leads a different life. They unexpectedly start to bond, but soon Sutter's personal problems and Aimee's ambitions start to clash.

The characters in this movie have a realistic element as they show that they aren't trying to be adults. They are figuring things out, one step at a time, and sometimes it doesn't go according to plan, like in real life. As suchm The Spectacular Now is refreshing because it is sincere and portrays the teenage phase of embracing every moment.

5) Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

This Young-Adult movie is based on Jesse Andrews's debut novel of the same name. It centers around two friends - Greg Gaines (Thomas Mann) and Earl Jackson (RJ Cyler). When Greg's mom forces him to befriend Rachel Kushner (Olivia Cooke), who is suffering from leukaemia, the three form an unexpected friendship.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a touching and charming movie that combines endearing characters, witty dialogs, and heartfelt moments.

6) Love, Simon (2018)

This Young-Adult movie is based on Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda written by Becky Albertalli. Simon Spier played by Nick Robinson, who is a closeted gay studying in high school. He is having a harrowing time juggling between keeping his secret from loved ones, dealing with the blackmailer threatening to tell the whole school, and finding the anonymous classmate who he has fallen in love with.

Love, Simon has an engaging narrative and focuses on the importance of inclusion. It is funny, warm, emotional, and everything you want from a good coming-of-age movie.

7) The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

This Young-Adult movie is based on a book of the same name by Emily M. Danforth. Chloë Grace Moretz plays the role of a teenager named Cameron, who is sent away to a treatment center after her relationship with her girlfriend is exposed. While there, she bonds with a few fellow residents as they count the days till they are free again.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post has humor and heart, and YA fans will not be disappointed. Moreover, Moretz does a great job playing the young lead who is coming to terms with her own sexuality.

These interesting Young-Adult movies focus on different aspects of teenage life, but all of them feature relatable and endearing characters who leave a lasting impression on the viewer.