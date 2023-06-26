Who is Chloë Grace Moretz? Meet the star of Netflix’s Nimona

Tumblr comic series Nimona has finally been adapted for a feature film by the same name. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona releases on Netflix on June 30, 2023, and stars Chloë Grace Moretz in the role of the titular shapeshifting character. Moretz brings her usual oomph to the character, quite like her performance in the Kick-Ass franchise.

Noelle Stevenson's 2015 graphic novel features Nimona, the cheeky and buoyant shapeshifting demon who befriends Ballister Blackheart, who is voiced by the incredible Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), at a vulnerable moment and strives to prove his innocence in a series of mishaps.

The synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

"A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"

Considering the queer angles of the story, the film had been shelved by Disney, and Blue Sky Studios reportedly put a halt to the production. However, Annapurna Pictures recognized the opportunity and collaborated with DNEG Animation and Netflix to streamline the production process.

Chloë Grace Moretz in and as Nimona

Chloë Grace Moretz has essentially established herself as a versatile actor known for her roles in multiple movies. Starting from her breakout performance in Kick-Ass to her compelling portrayals in Hugo, Clouds of Sils Maria, If I Stay and Let Me In, Moretz has managed to captivate audiences worldwide.

Moretz's expressive voice and ability to convey emotion have been established for her voiceover acting roles in Bolt as young Penny, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya as Princess Kaguya in the English dubbed version, and The Addams Family franchise as Wednesday Addams. Nimona is an additional feather to the hat.

Moretz shared in an interview on the red carpet of the film's screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City,

"This is a movie for anyone other than..for anyone who has ever felt ostracized by society, or villainized for the way they present themselves, or the way that they were born."

Apart from Moretz and Ahmed, the list of voice actors includes Frances Conroy, Eugene Lee Yang, Lorraine Toussaint, RuPaul Charles, Beck Bennett, Sarah Sherman, Indya Moore and Julio Torres.

More on Chloë Grace Moretz

The 26-year-old American actor, Chloë Grace Moretz, has been in the industry since she was a child actor. She has worked in a diverse range of films showcasing her skills and dedication, such as Martin Scorsese's Hugo, 30 Rock, Tim Burton's Dark Shadows, and Neil Jordan's Greta. As a child actor, she received a Young Artist Award nomination for her part in the remake of The Amityville Horror.

TODAY @TODAYshow We’re catching up with Chloë Grace Moretz about lending her voice to the title character with special abilities in the new animated movie “Nimona,” sharing her love for adrenaline-filled hobbies and finding something more “tame,” and more! We’re catching up with Chloë Grace Moretz about lending her voice to the title character with special abilities in the new animated movie “Nimona,” sharing her love for adrenaline-filled hobbies and finding something more “tame,” and more! https://t.co/HkrJSVBe1c

Moretz has worked extensively in voice acting with her first attempt being playing Darby in Tigger & Pooh and a Musical Too in 2009. She has since worked in Super Duper Super Sleuths, and Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs as well following a well-deserved role in the LGBTQ+ neo-drama, Nimona. Meanwhile, she turned down Universal Studios' adaptation of The Little Mermaid in an attempt to be selective about her choices.

Watch Chloë Grace Moretz in Nimona premiering on Netflix on June 30, 2023.

