The legendary actor Robert De Niro recently made his appearance at Cannes 2023 alongside Leonardo Di Caprio and Martin Scorsese for their upcoming Western Crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor, who is known for his long-term collaboration with the veteran Scorsese, delicately hinted that he had a project in plan that would possibly involve Scorsese and Di Caprio as well.

Martin Scorsese was recently in the news for declaring his plans to make a film about Jesus Christ following a conference with Pope Francis. However, it seems that De Niro also has some solid plans that he will try to materialize with the help of Scorsese. Talking to Variety, he said:

"I was talking about something with Marty [Scorsese] and Leo [DiCaprio]. I’ve had an idea for years, and Marty and I have been talking about it for years. We should talk about that one more time and see if we can really go anywhere with it. Hopefully something will come out of that."

This was in response to a question posed to the Taxi Driver actor about a reunion he has been chasing for years.

While there are no details available about this possible project, if it does materialize, it could become a humungous fan favorite, given the history of the duo.

"He hasn’t told me anything about it": Robert De Niro on a possible role in the Jesus project

If Robert De Niro's idea does come to life in the coming years, it will be a great deal for the film community. However, the more pressing matter currently for Martin Scorsese fans is the Jesus film that the director has allegedly hinted to be his next.

Robert De Niro has been a part of multiple Scorsese projects till now, but he seems to have little idea about this upcoming one. In the interview with Variety, the actor was asked if he would be interested in the project. De Niro affirmed that he had no idea since Scorsese hadn't told him anything, but he believed that there was a big chance that Marty would include him in the film, if not in the starring role. Robert De Niro said:

"I don’t know who I’d play. He might — if he asked me, at the end of the day, I don’t know,...Marty is very concerned about time, as he should be. More so, say, than me. I’m an actor, basically."

He continued:

"So I can do more things in the time that — I don’t want to say [the time that] I ‘have left,’ but I have to say it like that. Marty also — he said the other day in Cannes — he only has so much time. So when he does a project, it’s a couple of years. So every one is very, very important. So that could be his. He hasn’t told me anything about it."

During the interview, Robert De Niro also revealed that there were plans to screen Killers of the Flower Moon at Tribeca, which he co-founded with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001.

For now, the focus of both Scorsese and De Niro will be on the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, which is slated for October 6, 2023.

