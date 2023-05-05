Harry Potter and 4 popular Emma Watson movies to watch as actress continues acting break

Emma Watson last appeared in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, a film that managed to bag six Oscar nominations. However, since then, she has been off the grid in Hollywood. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Watson opened up about how being in front of the camera and how she “wasn’t very happy” because the media took a toll on her.

The actress rose to fame as the beloved Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. Since then, she has come a long way, garnering critical appreciation and commercial success through independent as well as blockbuster films. She is also a prominent women’s rights activist and an inspiration to many in her personal life. In July 2014, she was appointed the UN Women Goodwill ambassador. Her career and activism have only soared without any pitfalls.

However, there has been a lot going on in her personal life, as she has now revealed in the interview. Watson told the Financial Times that she felt “a bit caged.” She continued to say:

“The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

For now, Emma Watson is continuing her break from acting. Despite that, fans still love the iconic roles she has played in several movies over the years, which they keep on going back to.

Harry Potter, Little Women, and 3 other Emma Watson movies that hit a chord with the fans

1) Harry Potter series

Emma Watson became synonymous with the character of Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. The role became so popular that even after the film series ended, she was still affectionately referred to as Hermione rather than Emma Watson.

The actress played the role of a nerd who is obsessed with studying and rules. However, to say that was all her character was would be a gross understatement. Time and again, she has brought dimensions to her character, showing courage, passion, and a willingness to stand for what is right. She was equally as popular as the other two main characters of Ron and Harry Potter. As such, it is one of her most well-known characters to date.

2) Perks of Being a Wallflower

Based on Stephen Chbosky’s novel of the same name, the movie is a coming-of-age story about a teen who navigates life while dealing with depression and other hurdles that life throws at him. It is one of the most critically acclaimed movies Emma Watson has done besides Little Women. It was received with a standing ovation at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma Watson played the role of Sam, who perfectly fit in as the teenage protagonist who shined on her own accord. Moreover, who can forget the life-altering quote by Emma Watson’s character in the movie:

"You can't just sit there and put everybody's life ahead of yours and think that counts as love."

Hers was truly one of the most memorable roles in this film besides Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman's characters.

3) Little Women

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Emma Watson played the role of Meg March. The movie follows the March sisters as they navigate womanhood, love, and friendship together and stand against the tests of time.

Her role was of a homely girl who dreams of having a family of her own someday. The movie had many feminist undertones, and Watson’s character, Meg, showed a side to feminism that involved choosing to participate in a life of domestic duties and making her own place while deriving her happiness from there.

She had many seasoned actors by her side, including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep, but she managed to make her own place in the crowd much like her character.

4) Beauty and the Beast

This was Emma Watson’s Disney princess moment as she stepped into the shoes of Belle in the live-action feature of Beauty and the Beast. The movie follows Belle, who willingly becomes a captive of a beast to save her father. However, that beast is a cursed prince in disguise, and slowly, they fall in love.

Emma Watson adapted perfectly as Belle and even brought her own quirks into the character. In this movie, Belle becomes more feminist, as she is seen a a nuanced side of the beauty-with-a-brain trope. It was truly inspirational to see her being much more than just another Disney “princess.”

Watson did a stunning job with her acting, and her singing was the cherry on top. Although she later recounted the experience as “terrifying” while speaking to Total Films due to her nervousness, she did a great job overall.

5) The Circle

The sci-fi techno-thriller is a detour from what the audience expects to see from Watson. The movie follows a tech worker who lands her dream job in a big corporation. However, she soon learns that all her perks come with the terrifying knowledge of a development that could potentially affect humanity in a negative way. It is now in her hands what she decides to do.

The movie garnered mixed reviews from critics, but Emma Watson’s performance was highly praised. The audience score was somewhat positive and lauded Emma Watson for carrying a role on her back. As such, The Circle makes for a fun watch on the weekends with popcorn.

While Emma Watson has stepped out of the limelight and her acting career for a while, she has a host of work that can still be enjoyed by the audience while they wait for the actress to return.

