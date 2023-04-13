Harry Potter reboot: 3 actors who could play Emma Watson's Hermione Granger

Harry Potter has been one of the most popular franchises in the last decade. People of all ages and backgrounds have found comfort in the characters and have fond memories associated with them.

Recently, the muggle world has been buzzing with rumors that Harry Potter might make a comeback as a TV show. Warner Bros. Pictures have always expressed interest in working with J.K. Rowling, even amidst all the controversies she has been in recently.

Although the Harry Potter franchise is seeing some setbacks, it is still pretty popular. The Fantastic Beasts movies did quite well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Warner Bros. has even expressed a rumored interest in remaking Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as the 9th movie in the franchise.

With no immediate end in sight for the franchise, fans may be wondering who will play popular nerd icon Hermione Granger in the rumored reboot. This article attempts to make a curated list of the actresses who would be an excellent fit if the rebooted TV show takes place.

3 actresses who will be a perfect fit for the classic role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter

1) Mckenna Grace

The Bad Seed Returns (Image via Lifetime)

Playing the character of a genius kid beside Chris Evans in Gifted, Mckenna Grace would be ideal for pointing out how Wingardium Leviosa is spelled. The teen is famous for many iconic movies and TV shows such as The Bad Seed, Ghostbusters, Young Sheldon, Annabelle I, and Tonya, to name a few.

She has been in the acting industry since she was four years old and is one of the most seasoned actors at just 16 years of age. Grace recently made her big comeback with The Bad Seed Returns and is set to feature in MCU’s The Marvels. She can both play a fierce icon and a brilliant nerdy kid, which the character of Hermione Granger represents.

The audience would love to see Mckenna Grace as Hermione if ever that chance occurs.

2) Julia Butters

Julia Butters (Image via NDTV)

An ardent cat lover like Hermione, Julia Butters was noticed by Quentin Tarantino in American Housewife. He then cast her in his star-studded film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and from that point on, there was no turning back.

Butters stole the show in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood among stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Austen Butler, and many more. Recently, she received a lot of praise for her appearance in The Gray Man.

If given the chance, she would probably unleash the razor-sharp quips Hermione is known for in the Harry Potter series.

3) Abby Ryder Fortson

Abby Ryder Fortson and Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 2 (Image via Marvel)

Fortson secured her first gig in a commercial when she was just four years old. Needless to say, she has talent and has been in the game for a long time, despite being only 15 years old.

Best known for her role as Ant-Man’s daughter in the MCU Ant-Man franchise, the actor has taken part in many acclaimed movies and TV shows like A Dog’s Journey, Forever My Girl, Rated, etc. Her most promising role, however, is yet to come. She will play the lead in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which is based on a popular YA book of the same name.

Abby has also expressed her love of books in numerous interviews. She is a voracious reader and a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise. Her knowledge of the Harry Potter franchise, powered by her acting, would make her invincible as Hermione Granger. She has also said that she would love to partake in a remake of the franchise sometime.

Bonus actor who would be perfect for playing Hermione Granger

Halle Bailey

Although Hermione Granger is white, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child did include a black Hermione, and J.K. Rowling was fully in favor of that. She has been trying to diversify the Harry Potter universe with characters of different races and s*xuality to promote inclusion. So, the chance of a black actress playing Hermione in the remake might not be too far off.

Halle Bailey recently made headlines as the first black little mermaid in the Disney movie The Little Mermaid. Many people around the world felt seen as a result of Disney's decision, which previously featured mostly white characters. She was also featured in Homecoming, The Lion King, and much more and showed off her skills both on and off the screen. It would be truly revolutionary to have her play the role of Hermione Granger.

Although the original cast was perfect and will probably return in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the audience is also eager to see what the new generation brings to these characters. The TV show is rumored to be in progress, although WB has not confirmed anything yet.

