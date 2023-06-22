Damsel: Cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Netflix film, Damsel, is generating significant buzz with its talented cast and intriguing storyline. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the movie promises to deliver a captivating fantasy adventure. Damsel is about a young woman who is tricked into thinking she is being married to a prince, only to discover that she is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

Milley bobby brown's character, Elodie, must use all of her strength and courage to survive and escape. Other cast members include Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Damsel is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2023.

A stellar ensemble: Meet the talented cast of Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie

At the heart of the story is the immensely talented Millie Bobby Brown, known for her remarkable performances in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. Brown takes on the role of Princess Elodie, a young woman who finds herself trapped in a dangerous situation.

Her character undergoes a transformation from a hopeful bride to a fearless survivor. With Brown's acting prowess, audiences can expect a compelling portrayal of strength and resilience.

Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford

Joining the cast is the incomparable Angela Bassett, an actress renowned for her commanding presence and dynamic performances in Malcolm X, and Black Panther.

In Damsel, Bassett plays Lady Bayford, Elodie's stepmother. With her magnetic screen presence, Bassett will bring depth and gravitas to the character, adding complexity to the relationship between Elodie and her stepmother.

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle

Robin Wright, celebrated for her roles in House of Cards and Wonder Woman, portrays Queen Isabelle. Wright's versatility and regal demeanor make her an ideal fit for this role.

As the queen, she exudes strength, grace, and an unwavering sense of responsibility. Queen Isabelle is a character audience will look up to, and Wright's portrayal will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

Ray Winstone as The King

Veteran actor Ray Winstone brings his considerable talent and charismatic charm to the role of The King. Known for his memorable performances in The Departed and Sexy Beast, Winstone is adept at blending authority with a touch of humor.

As The King, he will embody the complexities of a ruler torn between duty and love, adding depth and nuance to the character.

Nick Robinson as Prince Henry

Nick Robinson, recognized for his roles in Love, Simon and Jurassic World, steps into the shoes of Prince Henry. With his boyish charm and natural charisma, Robinson will infuse Prince Henry with an endearing quality.

As Elodie's love interest, he will bring warmth and sincerity to the character, creating a captivating onscreen chemistry.

Brooke Carter as Princess Élodie

Playing the role of Prince Henry's younger sister, Princess Élodie, is the talented Brooke Carter. Carter, known for her work in The Peripheral, brings a combination of humor and heart to the character.

Her portrayal will showcase the sisterly bond between Princess Élodie and Elodie, offering moments of levity amidst the intense fantasy adventure.

Shohreh Aghdashloo

The esteemed Shohreh Aghdashloo, known for her captivating performances in House of Sand and Fog and The Expanse, joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Aghdashloo's presence is sure to elevate the film with her immense talent, wisdom, and gravitas, adding further depth to the narrative.

Damsel is a tale of strength, resilience, and empowerment

Damsel is an eagerly anticipated fantasy film that boasts a stellar cast, each bringing their unique talents to breathe life into their respective characters. From Millie Bobby Brown's portrayal of the resilient Princess Elodie to the commanding performances of Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and Nick Robinson, audiences can expect a captivating cinematic experience.

With the addition of Brooke Carter and the enigmatic presence of Shohreh Aghdashloo, the film promises to be a journey filled with adventure, courage, and self-discovery.

