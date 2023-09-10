"ALBUM OF THE YEAR FACE" - Fans are overwhelmed as BTS Jimin's FACE album gets named one of the best albums of 2023 by Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones has named the solo album FACE by BTS member and Korean soloist Park Jimin as one of the best of 2023. On September 1, 2023, the Rolling Stones mentioned the artist’s album in one of their issues, stating, "It’s a compelling showcase of the silky-voiced singer-dancer’s pop strengths."

The magazine Rolling Stones stated that the BTS member's debut solo album solidified the music prowess of the Like Crazy singer, who had honed his skills for more than a decade.

The artist's battle with depression and isolation, which stemmed from the dark times of the pandemic in 2020, acted as a catalyst for the album's compelling showcase and Jimin's exploration into songwriting and composition.

It indicates that Jimin is willing to have fun with the image he’s cultivated over the decade-plus that he’s been in the global spotlight. And while FACE does at times dwell on the existential what-ifs that plague twentysomething men who have the world’s gaze turned squarely toward them, for the most part it’s a compelling showcase of the silky-voiced singer-dancer’s pop strengths.—M.J.

BTS Jimin's debut solo album was released on March 24, 2023, and consists of five tracks, like Like Crazy (Korean version), Interlude: Dive, Alone, Like Crazy (English Version), Set Me Free, and a hidden track, Letter.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and stayed there for four weeks straight. Jimin tried to base his album FACE on the theme of loneliness, struggling through one's melancholy state, and finding freedom.

Fans are delirious over Jimin's FACE album still making waves across the global music industry, even months after its release

The Korean soloist and Like Crazy singer-songwriter created an album that has a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop genres that blend with the singer's silky-smooth baritones, giving the FACE a unique twirl that only the Filter singer could do. He also became the first Korean solo artist to sell over 1.5 million copies of FACE on Hanteo on its first day of release.

BTS ARMY rushed to X/Twitter and expressed their happiness over this new victory by Jimin.

Furthermore, FACE by the Serendipity singer debuted at the second spot on Billboard's Hot 200 as he created history by being the first Korean artist to chart the longest.

On top of that, his solo album did massively well domestically, as it charted at No. 1 on both the Oricon Albums charts, becoming the first Korean solo artist to do so. It's worth noting that this was the artist's first solo endeavor in terms of songwriting and production.

Meanwhile, the Alone singer-songwriter has hinted at working on his future projects during his Weverse live on September 1, 2023, getting his fans all riled up for the future.