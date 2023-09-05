"Jimin is really dominating Pandora": Fans elated as BTS' Jimin becomes the first K-soloist to reach highest peak of monthly listeners

BTS Jimin has reached a new high on Pandora, becoming the only Korean soloist to have over 852k monthly listeners on the platform, as of September 4, 2023. To this date, his latest song, Like Crazy (Korean version), from his solo album, Face, has over 26 million streams on Pandora as recorded on September 3, and over 45 million streams in all versions as of September 5.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the idol on his latest achievement:

Expand Tweet

Previously, this record was held by BTS with 2.8 million monthly listeners on Pandora as the only K-Pop group act to ever do so. Jimin is also the only one among the BTS members to have such a record on Pandora.

Along with Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora is among the top three biggest music streaming platforms across the globe.

Fans are celebrating BTS member Jimin's new achievement, calling him "PANDORA KING"

As per the ongoing tracking, the Like Crazy singer has surpassed 45 million streams on Pandora and over 852.2k monthly listeners. In the history of Pandora, this is the highest peak achieved by a Korean soloist so far.

Soon after the news went viral, fans took social media by storm as they hailed the record-breaking singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As a member of the world's biggest K-Pop group, the Like Crazy singer is setting unprecedented records as the first official Korean solo artist to have over 852.2k monthly listeners on the American music streaming platform, Pandora.

On June 30, 2023, Jimin broke BTS' previously held record of 571k monthly listeners and became the first Korean soloist to surpass the 594k monthly listeners threshold.

Jimin's other achievements in 2023

Expand Tweet

As of September 4, 2023, the Serendipity singer has surpassed Shut Down and Pink Venom by the popular Korean group BLACKPINK on Spotify Global Charts. The BTS member’s track, Like Crazy, is the 9th most streamed song on Spotify.

On top of that, he has three Guinness World Records under his belt as the fastest K-pop solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, the highest cumulative streams on SoundCloud, and the most streams within 24 hours of release on SoundCloud.

Furthermore, Like Crazy is also the first Korean solo song by a Korean solo artist to claim the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.