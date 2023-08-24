“Jimin is writing history” - Fans celebrate as BTS member becomes the first Korean soloist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify with his album FACE

On August 24, BTS’ Jimin set the fandom on fire with overwhelmingly exciting and celebratory news as his first solo album, Face, became the fastest by a K-pop soloist to reach the milestone of a massive 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Not only this, but Jimim also became the first and only Korean soloist to achieve this remarkable feat. Also, he became the only Korean artist to do so on the Spotify platform.

"Couldn't be prouder" - Jimin becomes the first ever K-pop soloist to surpass the mark on 1 billion streams on Spotify with his album FACE

Jimin's latest album, Face, has made history by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify, as learned on August 24, 2023. This achievement came after continuously breaking records day after day.

It's not only a world-defining feat for Jimin but also a remarkable accomplishment for the K-pop world. This album has become the first and fastest by a K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone, securing its place in Spotify history.

Moreover, FACE is also leading the charts as the most streamed 2023 album by a Korean act on Spotify. This accomplishment has solidified Jimin's influence and popularity within the music industry. Also, the album reached this milestone of crossing the 1 billion stream mark in only 153 days, making it the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to achieve this.

Notably, FACE is not only the first Korean soloist album to achieve this feat but also the first K-pop album to surpass 1 billion streams in the current year, 2023. This achievement speaks volumes about Jimin's global fanbase and the widespread appreciation for his music.

After the comparisons drawn from the streaming pace, FACE stands out even more as it achieved the whopping milestone of 1.7 billion streams on Spotify in just 479 days. In Spotify history, only Jungkook has come close, reaching the same milestone in 537 days.

Fans of the group couldn't take any more pride in the artist's world-class achievement as a soloist. Hence, they poured out their comments on Twitter:

On March 24, 2023, BTS' Jimin introduced his album FACE to the world. The first track to emerge was Set Me Free pt.2, which is also the title track of the album. It instantly captured global attention with its choreography and distinctive autotune elements that harmonized seamlessly with Jimin's unique vocals.

However, it was the subsequent track, Like Crazy, that emerged as the true standout, surpassing Set Me Free pt.2 in various aspects and on numerous charts worldwide. The album contains a total of six tracks. Apart from this album, Jimin's solo portfolio also includes previously released hits like Serendipity, Filter, and Promise.

Overall, Jimin's album FACE has not only broken records but has left a permanent mark on the music industry that will inspire and motivate the upcoming generation of K-pop artists.