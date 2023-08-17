"OH MY GOD": BTS' Jimin joins New Jeans for ETA Challenge, sending fans into a frenzy

On August 17, 2023, NewJeans posted the "What's Your ETA Challenge" on their TikTok account, featuring the participation of BTS' Jimin, alongside NewJeans members Hanni and Danielle. The trio flawlessly synchronized their dance moves, wearing joyful smiles that sent fans into a frenzy.

Get Up is the second extended play (EP) released by the South Korean girl group NewJeans. Distributed by ADOR through YG Plus, the EP was officially launched on July 21, 2023. Among the tracks featured on this EP is ETA. The album encompasses five additional tracks--NewJeans, SuperShy, Cool With You, ASAP, and Get Up.

The video of the "What's Your ETA Challenge" commenced with Danielle flaunting her visuals, followed by the Like Crazy singer and Hannie dancing in perfect synchronization to the songs. Soon, the video went viral on various social media platforms, prompting fans to express their excitement and admiration.

"I'm crying": Bunnies and ARMYs can't get enough of Jimin and NewJeans members' latest video

With Jimin joining NewJeans members Danielle and Hanni for their latest "What's Your ETA Challenge," fans are naturally over the moon. It's no secret that Jimin mastered the choreography of the score song, garnering praise from both Bunnies and ARMYs. Fans who support both groups are overjoyed by the brief interaction of the trio, where Jimin seamlessly synchronized his steps with Danielle and Hanni.

Fans also noted that despite their significant age difference, the BTS member resembled the young members of the group, Danielle and Hannie. They believe that the Like Crazy singer not only nailed the choreography but also captivated fans with his visuals. Fans are thrilled that the idol is enjoying his best life away from social media, hitting the gym and taking on various TikTok challenges.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the Like Crazy singer and NewJeans' latest "What's Your ETA Challenge" on social media:

Needless to say, fans are always eager for such iconic interactions between the two groups, BTS and NewJeans.

More about Jimin and NewJeans

In other news, the BTS member recently updated fans on Instagram, wearing Suga's D-Day merch. Speculation arose that he might be celebrating the seventh anniversary of Suga's debut mixtape, Agust D.

Jimin also participated in Suga's Agust D-Day encore concert held in Seoul, South Korea, where the two delivered an electrifying performance of their iconic and highly anticipated collaboration, Tony Montana.

Moreover, the BTS member has recently became the global ambassador for the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The brand has been releasing many promotional content of its accessories featuring the idol. The idol also became the first K-pop soloist to grab No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100 with his track Like Crazy.

Meanwhile, Danielle and Hanni, alongside the other members of NewJeans, are currently occupied with promoting their latest album release, Get Up, while also taking on various dance challenges on TikTok.

Originating from South Korea, NewJeans is a girl group by ADOR, consisting of five members--Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They debuted in 2022, making a notable entrance into the spotlight, as they embraced a girl-next-door persona and presented a repertoire of "easy-listening" pop and R&B tracks, drawing inspiration from the musical landscape of the 1990s.

ARMYs and Bunnies want to see more of such collboration in future.