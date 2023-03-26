“This is insane”: Fans react as NewJeans reportedly to collab with Apple Korea

South Korean media outlet Star News reported that K-pop girl group NewJeans will be collaborating with Apple Korea for an upcoming project on Thursday, March 23.
It has also been reported that the group members will be attending an event where they will introduce their new collaboration project with Apple Korea on March 29.
Meanwhile, fans have been talking about how swiftly the group has been making their name in the K-pop industry by endorsing numerous luxury brands and the power they hold.
“Like this really speaks volume of their IMPACT”: Twitterati can’t get enough of NewJeans' latest collaboration with Apple Korea
NewJeans fans are occupied all over social media platforms boasting about the group’s impact in South Korea with their exclusive project with Apple, one of the biggest competitors of the country's home-grown conglomerate, Samsung. Fans believe this is enough to prove the impact they have at present. Many are speculating what kind of Apple products the group is going to endorse.
NewJeans has previously endorsed SK Telecom and iPhone 14 products just two months after their debut. The group's fandom is proud that they finally have their own collaborative project with the brand.
Additionally, it has been confirmed by the media that Apple Korea will be launching its store in Gangnam district on March 31. Fans are also speculating that the group could have a certain connection to opening stores with their upcoming collaboration.
It has been stated that more details about the upcoming project between the group and Apple will be announced at the latest store opening in Gangnam where the group will make their appearance on March 29. Take a look at how fans are reacting to their latest collaboration with the American multinational technology company:
The rookie group debuted in 2022 and since then has endorsed a number of luxury brands and become their brand ambassadors. They have been Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul, member Danielle has endorsed Burbbery and Yves Saint Laurent, Minji for Chanel, Hanni for Gucci and Girgio Armani, and Hyein for Louis Vuitton. The group was recently announced as the brand ambassador for denim brand Levi's.
In recent news, NewJeans won the No.1 position on SBS’ music program Inkigayo for their track OMG for a second consecutive week. The girl group also took second position in the March Brand Reputation ranking survey.
More about NewJeans
The rookie group is a five-member girl group under ADOR and Hybe LABELS consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Hyein, and Haerin. The group has released some very hit singles, including OMG, Ditto, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Attention, among others.
Fans have been expecting better music from the group in the future as their latest releases focus more on vocals and phenomenal storytelling in the music videos.
Meanwhile, NewJeans created history by becoming the first girl group to perform at the American music festival Lollapalooza this year, which will be held in Chicago in August.