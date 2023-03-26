“This is insane”: Fans react as NewJeans reportedly to collab with Apple Korea

South Korean media outlet Star News reported that K-pop girl group NewJeans will be collaborating with Apple Korea for an upcoming project on Thursday, March 23.

It has also been reported that the group members will be attending an event where they will introduce their new collaboration project with Apple Korea on March 29.

Meanwhile, fans have been talking about how swiftly the group has been making their name in the K-pop industry by endorsing numerous luxury brands and the power they hold.

ador anti SUMMERJEANS IS COMING @DENIMPRINT NewJeans and Apple collabing, y’all this is insane. NewJeans and Apple collabing, y’all this is insane.

“Like this really speaks volume of their IMPACT”: Twitterati can’t get enough of NewJeans' latest collaboration with Apple Korea

NewJeans fans are occupied all over social media platforms boasting about the group’s impact in South Korea with their exclusive project with Apple, one of the biggest competitors of the country's home-grown conglomerate, Samsung. Fans believe this is enough to prove the impact they have at present. Many are speculating what kind of Apple products the group is going to endorse.

NewJeans has previously endorsed SK Telecom and iPhone 14 products just two months after their debut. The group's fandom is proud that they finally have their own collaborative project with the brand.

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon



All 5 NewJeans members will be attending the event that introduces the new collab project with Apple Korea in Gangnam on March 29th. Apple Korea will be opening its store in Gangnam officially on March 31st at 5 PM KST. #NewJeans to collab with Apple Korea.All 5 NewJeans members will be attending the event that introduces the new collab project with Apple Korea in Gangnam on March 29th. Apple Korea will be opening its store in Gangnam officially on March 31st at 5 PM KST. #NewJeans to collab with Apple Korea.All 5 NewJeans members will be attending the event that introduces the new collab project with Apple Korea in Gangnam on March 29th. Apple Korea will be opening its store in Gangnam officially on March 31st at 5 PM KST. https://t.co/l0VoTkR0MH

Additionally, it has been confirmed by the media that Apple Korea will be launching its store in Gangnam district on March 31. Fans are also speculating that the group could have a certain connection to opening stores with their upcoming collaboration.

It has been stated that more details about the upcoming project between the group and Apple will be announced at the latest store opening in Gangnam where the group will make their appearance on March 29. Take a look at how fans are reacting to their latest collaboration with the American multinational technology company:

𓃺⁷ @nwjnsbts



like this really speaks volume of their IMPACT NewJeans are arguably the most in-demand group in South Korea atm. Them collaborating and coming out with an exclusive project with Apple, the biggest competitor of the country's conglomerate Samsung, is so INSANE to melike this really speaks volume of their IMPACT NewJeans are arguably the most in-demand group in South Korea atm. Them collaborating and coming out with an exclusive project with Apple, the biggest competitor of the country's conglomerate Samsung, is so INSANE to me 😭😭😭😭like this really speaks volume of their IMPACT

𓃺⁷ @nwjnsbts NewJeans went from endorsing for SK Telecom x iPhone 14 in the second month after their debut to having their own collaboration with Apple seven months later 🥹🥹



their impact is so freakin crazy

NewJeans went from endorsing for SK Telecom x iPhone 14 in the second month after their debut to having their own collaboration with Apple seven months later 🥹🥹their impact is so freakin crazyhttps://t.co/NDhaYBG5Pt

nil @newjiram NEWJEANS IS COLLABORATING WITH APPLE!!! WE WILL FIND OUT WHAT THE PRODUCT IS SOON NEWJEANS IS COLLABORATING WITH APPLE!!! WE WILL FIND OUT WHAT THE PRODUCT IS SOON https://t.co/CRd2H1VWtc

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies NewJeans went from advertising models for SKT iPhone 14 pro during the debut era and now they’re having a collaboration project with Apple.

NewJeans went from advertising models for SKT iPhone 14 pro during the debut era and now they’re having a collaboration project with Apple. https://t.co/wZFGyAVPZC

𓃺⁵| 🐰| SLOW(📚) .・。.・゜✭・ @newjisazz Looking at the growth and popularity of the new rising group of this generation, NewJeans will attend the new collaboration project introduction event with Apple in Apple Gangnam, Seoul on March 29.



Looking at the growth and popularity of the new rising group of this generation, NewJeans will attend the new collaboration project introduction event with Apple in Apple Gangnam, Seoul on March 29. https://t.co/OPCxkYnBJb

🦋 @haeyobbi So far we have NewJeans on Lollapalooza and summer sonic, announced to be working on a new album and now they will have a collaboration with APPLE. THEY CONTINUE TO BE BOOKED AND BUSY So far we have NewJeans on Lollapalooza and summer sonic, announced to be working on a new album and now they will have a collaboration with APPLE. THEY CONTINUE TO BE BOOKED AND BUSY

🎧 kazien ˃ ᵕ ˂㆐meower @kazzieen the newjeans x apple collaboration better give us an actual hanni phone the newjeans x apple collaboration better give us an actual hanni phone

The rookie group debuted in 2022 and since then has endorsed a number of luxury brands and become their brand ambassadors. They have been Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul, member Danielle has endorsed Burbbery and Yves Saint Laurent, Minji for Chanel, Hanni for Gucci and Girgio Armani, and Hyein for Louis Vuitton. The group was recently announced as the brand ambassador for denim brand Levi's.

In recent news, NewJeans won the No.1 position on SBS’ music program Inkigayo for their track OMG for a second consecutive week. The girl group also took second position in the March Brand Reputation ranking survey.

More about NewJeans

The rookie group is a five-member girl group under ADOR and Hybe LABELS consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Hyein, and Haerin. The group has released some very hit singles, including OMG, Ditto, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Attention, among others.

Fans have been expecting better music from the group in the future as their latest releases focus more on vocals and phenomenal storytelling in the music videos.

Meanwhile, NewJeans created history by becoming the first girl group to perform at the American music festival Lollapalooza this year, which will be held in Chicago in August.

