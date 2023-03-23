“Insane”: NewJeans fans react to the Hype Boy hitmakers becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza 

On March 21, Lollapalooza’s official Twitter account announced that Gen 4 girl group NewJeans and boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER would be performing at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

While TXT made their Lollapalooza debut last year, NewJeans is all set to make their U.S. music festival debut with Lollapalooza, becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline the American music festival.

Lollapalooza will be headlined by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, making them the first K-pop group to headline the original music festival in Chicago. This comes a year after BTS’ J-hope became the first-ever K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza in July last year. It is also to be noted that TOMORROW X TOGETHER and NewJeans work under the same agency, HYBE.

Naturally, Bunnies, the group's fandom, are excited to see their favorite girl group perform at Lollapalooza and have taken to social media to share their reactions. In response to this news report, fan @newjiram expressed that this new achievement was “Insane.”

nil @newjiram Lollapalooza being NewJeans’ first ever performance in the US is INSANE!! They earned that spot and i’m so proud of them Lollapalooza being NewJeans’ first ever performance in the US is INSANE!! They earned that spot and i’m so proud of them

NewJeans will be making their U.S. music festival appearance a year after debut

NewJeans will be making their U.S. music festival appearance at Lollapalooza, which will take place from August 3 to August 6 at Chicago’s Grant Park this year.

Coincidentally, the Hype Boy hitmakers debuted around the same time last year. The quintet pre-released their single Attention on July 22, 2022, and finally released their debut EP NewJeans, on August 1, 2022.

Bunnies are proud that the girls have achieved so much and will be making their U.S. music festival debut at Lollapalooza America in August.

𓃺⁷ 🪞 @nwjnsbts NewJeans will become the FIRST FEMALE KPOP ACT to perform at the Lollapalooza in its entire history this year !!!🥳🥳🥳🥳

NewJeans will become the FIRST FEMALE KPOP ACT to perform at the Lollapalooza in its entire history this year !!!🥳🥳🥳🥳https://t.co/NtKTK3g8Ii

- fastest kpop act to gain 1B spotify streams

- most PAKs & raks

- first 4th gen act to chart in bbh100

- 2/2 million selling albums

- top 3 in all four major kcharts for months

- first kpop female act to perform at lollapalooza NewJeans' accomplishments in their rookie year:- fastest kpop act to gain 1B spotify streams- most PAKs & raks- first 4th gen act to chart in bbh100- 2/2 million selling albums- top 3 in all four major kcharts for months- first kpop female act to perform at lollapalooza NewJeans' accomplishments in their rookie year:- fastest kpop act to gain 1B spotify streams- most PAKs & raks- first 4th gen act to chart in bbh100- 2/2 million selling albums- top 3 in all four major kcharts for months- first kpop female act to perform at lollapalooza🆕 https://t.co/Us00TBFx3U

The star-studded Chicago-based music festival will also feature performances by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, DPR IAN, DPR LIVE and Karol G as headliners.

For those unversed, Lollapalooza is one of the biggest outdoor music festivals in the world. The American edition of the music festival is held in Chicago every year and has a 30-year history where some of the greatest artists in the world, including Coldplay, Metallica, and The Beatles' Paul McCartney, have performed.

jas @newjified praying we get some newjeans x rina interactions at lollapalooza

praying we get some newjeans x rina interactions at lollapalooza https://t.co/4nW1p6LuL0

Meanwhile, the Ditto singers will also be performing at Japan’s biggest annual music festival, Summer Sonic 2023. The girls will be in attendance with yet another labelmate from HYBE, ENHYPEN, who are also set to make their debut appearance at the music festival.

Summer Sonic 2023 will take place simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka on August 19-20. The Attention singers will perform on the first day, August 19 in Tokyo.

NewJeans’ Ditto has been accused of plagiarism

In other news, the quintet's latest hit track Ditto has been accused of plagiarism. On March 21, a post titled "NewJeans – ‘Ditto’ Plagiarized A Japanese Song," went viral on Nate Pann. The author of the post, who remained anonymous, alleged that Ditto plagiarized the opening song of the anime Trouble Chocolate.

The synth-based track, which makes good use of house drums, is said to be the real inspiration behind Ditto. Back in December, the group was accused of plagiarizing the Infinite Challenge music video.

Notably, Ditto has spent 92 days at number one on MelON Daily Chart as of March 21.

Pre-sale for Lollapalooza will begin on March 23 at 10 AM CT. Should any tickets remain, they will be sold through a public on-sale.

