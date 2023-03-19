NewJeans’ Minji overthrows BLACKPINK to top March girl group member brand reputation ranking for third consecutive time

Rookie girl group NewJeans’ member Minji topped the monthly girl group member brand reputation ranking released for March 2023 for the third consecutive time.

On March 19, the Korean Business Research Institute released their evaluation listing female K-pop idols based on their popularity and buzz on the internet. These rankings are released every month to showcase which idols reigned supreme in online forums, blog posts, news headlines, and more for a particular duration.

Much like the previous two months, the Hype Boy singers dominated the list by being the most mentioned group in the top 10. In March 2023 too, Minji overthrew two BLACKPINK members, Jisoo and Jennie, to top the list once again.

NewJeans has the most members in top 10 of the girl group brand member reputation ratings for March 2023

The Korean Business Research Institute guides people to stay up-to-date with the trendiest K-pop idols in the industry with a list of brand reputation rankings. As per Soompi, these rankings are determined by several factors such as media coverage, communication, consumer participation, and community awareness index.

For March 2023, the girl group member brand reputation rankings were determined through the big data taken and analyzed from February 19 to March 19.

The rookie singers continued showcasing their dominance over the South Korean public by ranking in the top 10 of the list. Minji, the group’s eldest, received an index of 5,061,658.

As per the keyword analysis, the high-ranking phrases that were searched for in relation to her were “million seller,” “Ditto,” and “Billboard.” The terms, on the other hand, were “chic,” “cute,” and “innocent.”

😮 @centrichanni the way all of NewJeans are in the top 15 of the gg brand reputation for march 2023 with minji being no.1 the way all of NewJeans are in the top 15 of the gg brand reputation for march 2023 with minji being no.1 https://t.co/TPyLuBvkUb

In second place was BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who had an index of 4,902,969. Close to her in third place was her groupmate Jennie with 4,423,131. The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by group members Hanni (4,231,337) and Haerin (3,660,896) respectively.

Take a look at the top 10 individuals based on the March girl group member brand reputation ranking:

NewJeans’ Minji - 5,061,658 BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - 4,902,969 BLACKPINK’s Jennie - 4,423,131 NewJeans’ Hanni - 4,231,337 NewJeans’ Haerin - 3,660,896 Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - 2,597,183 TWICE’s Nayeon - 2,536,837 TWICE’s Mina - 2,367,690 aespa’s Karina - 2,316,616 NewJeans’ Danielle - 2,255,008

NewJeans continues to earn music show wins

The five-member girl group from ADOR debuted in July last year and, barely six months in, is making record-breaking achievements in the K-pop industry.

The Ditto singers don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon as they earned their fifth trophy for OMG at SBS’ Inkigayo held on March 19. The song was released months ago, on January 2, and continues to win big.

Apart from this, the five-member group even overtook their seniors, BTS, to have their song become the most charted No. 1 track on MelOn’s daily charts. MelOn is South Korea’s largest music streaming service.

As of March 5, 2023, Ditto spent 76 days at the top of the daily music charts, overthrowing BTS’ 2020 hit Dynamite, which was No. 1 for 75 days on the same chart.

