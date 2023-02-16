“It’s really fascinating seeing different sides of myself”: NewJeans Minji dishes on her experience as a Chanel brand ambassador

Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans’s beloved idol Minji has achieved a personal milestone by becoming the newest global brand ambassador of one of the world’s most famous luxury fashion houses, Chanel.

The artist recently conducted her first photo shoot for the brand. Along with the pictorial, she sat down for an interview with the reputed fashion magazine Elle.

In the interview, Minji talked about her professional growth and recounted her previous pictorial with the magazine, which was featured in the magazine’s September 2022 edition.

Recalling her previous experience, NewJeans' Minji noted that she enjoyed looking back at her past pictorials as they brought back happy memories attached to those times.

The idol chartered her trajectory and ruminated over the versatile styles she had donned. She stated:

“It’s really fascinating seeing different sides of myself captured in videos or photos. I think that when more time has passed and I return to look at them again, all of these things will remain as even happier memories.”

“I personally think of myself as someone with good luck”: NewJeans Minji dishes on her personality and more

On Valentine's Day, NewsJeans showcased Minji's monumental project in cooperation with Chanel via an Instagram post. Minji is shown sporting a special version of the brand's jacket, along with the brand's exclusive hat. Adding to her glamor is the subtle makeup done with a wide range of Chanel beauty products, which makes her look even more stunning.

Dishing on getting this opportunity and her luck in general, the group’s 18-year-old idol noted that she considers herself lucky as she has been fortunate with the opportunities she gets. She added does not hesitate to seize such golden chances. She said:

“I personally think of myself as someone with good luck. A lucky opportunity came to me early, and when those kinds of opportunities came my way, I tried to seize them.”

Regarding the reviews, NewJeans' Minji shared the feedback that made her feel most accomplished. According to the idol, when the audience shares that they thoroughly enjoyed the performance, it really makes her joyful. She said it is a great motivation to keep working hard to entertain her fans. Elaborating on it, she said:

“The response I like hearing the most [from someone who’s seen us perform] is that they felt happy the entire time they were watching our performance. It makes me feel proud that we were able to convey our energy while having fun performing on stage.”

This past month, NewJeans' Hanni was chosen to become the worldwide cosmetics ambassador for Armani Beauty. Hanni now joins the ranks of other international celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Barbara Palvin, and Tessa Thompson in this prestigious role.

Additionally, Hyein is the face of Louis Vuitton, and Danielle is the face of Burberry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which luxury brand NewJeans' Haerin will choose to represent.

