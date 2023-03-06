"Can we just be happy and proud for both groups?": Fans react as NewJeans’ Ditto surpasses BTS’ Dynamite with most days at number one on Melon Chart

On March 5, NewJeans made history with their hit song Ditto surpassing the record of BTS’ Dynamite.

Yesterday, Ditto spent its 76th day at the number one spot on Melon’s daily chart, making it the song with the longest tenure at the number one spot in the history of the chart. The song surpassed BTS’ Dynamite, which topped the chart for 75 days. For those unversed, Melon is the largest and most reputed music streaming chart in Korea, which first came into existence on March 1, 2014.

However, netizens have had mixed responses to this news, and reflecting on this, one K-pop fan, who goes by the Instagram handle @sarahsodom_, wrote:

“Can we just be happy and proud for both groups?”

NewJeans’ fans react as Ditto stays on Melon for 76 days surpassing BTS' Dynamite by one day

NewJeans’ brand new Melon record with their hit single Ditto from their debut single album OMG was released on December 19, 2022, and is an electronic-pop and Lo-fi song. The lyrics were penned by member Minji, and the song was composed and produced by Ylva Dimberg, the Black Skirts, Oohyo, and producer 250.

The song did well on the domestic as well as international music streaming charts upon its release and has now added another achievement to its ever-growing list of accolades. However, amid celebrations of this news, a mild discord between Bunnies (NewJeans’ fandom) and ARMYs (BTS fans) recently surfaced online.

Some fans feel it isn’t very fair to compare NewJeans with BTS as the latter are their seniors and have more experience in the industry. Others contend that while the Ditto singers are barely six months old, they have a long way to go, and their future looks promising.

However, a more neutral set of fans are of the belief that K-pop enthusiasts shouldn’t pick sides and support both the artists and their achievements.

Ædy⁷₉ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ | MOONLIGHT SUNRISE 🌙 @purplebwl @NewJeansCharts @NewJeans_twt 🥰

NewJeans 🤝 BTS - monster PAKs songs @NewJeans_ADOR Not gonna lie, I'm gonna be really mad if ditto will surpass dynamite in PAKs, but I'll still say congrats to the girls for this big achievement in their 6 months career bc they deserve it and it's a fair competition between Hybe familyNewJeans 🤝 BTS - monster PAKs songs @NewJeansCharts @NewJeans_twt @NewJeans_ADOR Not gonna lie, I'm gonna be really mad if ditto will surpass dynamite in PAKs, but I'll still say congrats to the girls for this big achievement in their 6 months career bc they deserve it and it's a fair competition between Hybe family ❤🥰 NewJeans 🤝 BTS - monster PAKs songs

tokki 🐰 @newjeanscorn @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt Records are meant to be broken, and we all know that dynamite has massive impact, dynamite actually saved me from boredom at the time of the pandemic, and here's ditto giving a scent of familiarity, a comfort song as I reminisce about the good times. Congratulations @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt Records are meant to be broken, and we all know that dynamite has massive impact, dynamite actually saved me from boredom at the time of the pandemic, and here's ditto giving a scent of familiarity, a comfort song as I reminisce about the good times. Congratulations 🔥

Bin Tran Daddy#6984 @BinTranSaitama @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt NEWJEANS FANS let's stay humble!!! Congrats to our girls! Both Ditto and Dynamite are amazing songs! Thanks BTS especially Jungkook for being so supportive of Newjeans!!! Let's celebrate!!! @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt NEWJEANS FANS let's stay humble!!! Congrats to our girls! Both Ditto and Dynamite are amazing songs! Thanks BTS especially Jungkook for being so supportive of Newjeans!!! Let's celebrate!!!

sugakookie⁷ | @yoongissshadow @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt

Congrats New Jeans and Bunnies!!! The group is so big and they're not even a year old! Sending all the love @BTS_twt Dynamite you will always be queenCongrats New Jeans and Bunnies!!! The group is so big and they're not even a year old! Sending all the love @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt Dynamite you will always be queen 🎉Congrats New Jeans and Bunnies!!! The group is so big and they're not even a year old! Sending all the love 💜

Bin Tran Daddy#6984 @BinTranSaitama @moonseokJlN @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt I'm a NWJNS fan and I really respect how BTS achieved all the amazing things in their ongoing career. Let's cheer for the bright future of Kpop with big brother BTS and their little sister NWJNS! @moonseokJlN @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt I'm a NWJNS fan and I really respect how BTS achieved all the amazing things in their ongoing career. Let's cheer for the bright future of Kpop with big brother BTS and their little sister NWJNS!

ta @mycrocosmosm @moonseokJlN @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt I love this positivity. I found many tokkis are cute before Ditto, but after Ditto suddenly many of them dragging btsarmy with new accounts, 0 folls, or likes full of other boy/girl grup but not NJ. Idk just curious 🤷🏻‍♀️ I hope real tokkis will always be cute. @moonseokJlN @kchartsmaster @NewJeans_twt @BTS_twt I love this positivity. I found many tokkis are cute before Ditto, but after Ditto suddenly many of them dragging btsarmy with new accounts, 0 folls, or likes full of other boy/girl grup but not NJ. Idk just curious 🤷🏻‍♀️ I hope real tokkis will always be cute.

Previously, Ditto became the first song in history to top Melon’s weekly chart for 10 consecutive weeks or 70 consecutive days. The only other song to have ranked number one on the aforementioned chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks is BTS’ Dynamite, their 2020 disco-pop hit.

Additionally, Ditto has also maintained its number one position on the Korean streaming chart Bugs as well, securing another record. Apart from Ditto, their other hit tracks OMG and Hype Boy have been ranked at number two and three respectively. Their title track Attention, from their eponymous debut album, ranked number six on both Melon and Bugs.

Last month, Ditto crossed 200 million streams on Spotify. The charismatic track by the girl group has recorded 200,839,307 streams, 68 days after its initial release on December 19. Notably, this is their second song after Hype Boy to achieve this feat.

NewJeans’ Hyein and Minji joined BTS’ J-hope for the On the Street dance challenge

Hyein and Minji joined BTS’ J-hope for the On the Street dance challenge on TikTok. The Arson singer dropped his latest single On the Street featuring J Cole on March 3.

So far, BTS members Jimin and SUGA and Bangtan’s labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER have participated in the dance challenge, and now, Ditto singers Hyein and Minji have joined their senior for the On the Street dance challenge.

The duo greeted J-Hope before joining him for the dance, and their video garnered 7.8 million views and 2.5 million likes on TikTok. Fans are keen to see the senior-junior groups collaborate, especially with member Hyein, who has always been a very vocal and self-proclaimed BTS fan since her childhood.

In other news, the talented Gen 4 singer has been chosen as the new brand ambassador for the popular denim brand Levi’s.

The Ditto singers are currently prepping for a live performance in Seoul in commemoration of the much-awaited 501 pair of Levi's denim being granted a patent on May 20, 1873.

