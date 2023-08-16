"WELCOME HOME GYM-IN": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Jimin finally updates fans on Instagram

On August 15, 2023, BTS's Jimin posted an Instagram story after a long time. In it, he appeared to be wearing Suga's merchandise: a D-Day tour long-sleeve t-shirt. He was also seen hiding his face. It was evident that he wanted to showcase his muscles.

The latest Instagram update elated ARMYs, as it came after almost 20 days. The BTS member last posted on July 25, congratulating Jungkook for securing the No.1 position with his latest single, Seven, on the Billboard Hot 100.

ARMYs quickly took to social media to express their happiness about the singer's update.

Many also playfully changed his name from "Jimin" to "Gym-in" to hint at how the idol was flaunting his muscles.

"He's celebrating": ARMYs complimented Jimin for being one of the best friends anyone could ever have

While ARMYs praised the idol for showcasing Suga's merch on his social media, many fans later discovered the true reason behind his posting of the white t-shirt on his story. It turned out that he was commemorating the release of Suga's debut mixtape, Agust D, which was released on August 15, 2016.

Fans quickly realized that he was actually celebrating the seventh anniversary of the aforementioned mixtape's release by Agust D (Suga) and took to social media to laud the idol for setting such high standards in friendship.

Many are also speculating that he might be using the Agust D shirt while working out, playfully teasing them with his newly developed muscles.

Recently, BTS' Jimin made a surprise appearance at fellow group member Suga's D-Day concert in Seoul on August 5, 2023. He delighted fans by delivering a short performance alongside Suga on the stage. Needless to say, numerous videos and images from the concert in Seoul have now emerged on the internet.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram via an ARMY account, a remarkable moment unfolded during Suga's performance of their collaborative song, Tony Montana. At this juncture, the Like Crazy singer made an unexpected appearance on stage, leaving everyone in astonishment.

As the two began singing together, the audience burst into applause.

Following the joint performance with Suga, Jimin proceeded to captivate the crowd with a solo rendition of his track, Like Crazy. ARMYs showed their enthusiastic support, capturing videos of the performance, many of which have now circulated online.

After concluding his performance, he bid farewell to the audience and took his leave. Observant fans later noticed Jimin seated in a white tank top among the front rows of the audience.

On a different note, Jimin has been occupied with promotional work for Tiffany & Co. ever since he was announced as its global brand ambassador on March 2, 2023. On social media, he has shared videos flaunting the brand's accessories, once again capturing the hearts of ARMYs.

Fans eagerly anticipate further updates from the Like Crazy singer.

