"It's triggering here": NewJeans comeback song ETA receives backlash from fans for its Spanish terrorist connection

On June 25, 2023, NewJeans released a teaser for their upcoming song, ETA. The song is one of three tracks included in the group's comeback album, Get Up.
The teaser featured a car navigating through dimly lit roads, creating an atmosphere of mystery. The release of the teaser generated excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipated the new songs.
However, the title of the upcoming song drew significant attention, particularly from Spanish fans and netizens. They pointed out that ETA was the name of a terrorist organization that operated in Spain and was notorious for its brutal acts. From 1968 to 2010, ETA was responsible for the deaths of 829 individuals, including 340 civilians and caused injuries to over 22,000 people.
Many fans expressed that the title of the song was triggering and brought back traumatic memories for them.
Fans outraged at the NewJeans upcoming song, ETA
Despite the initial excitement among fans to get a glimpse of NewJeans' highly anticipated mini-album, Get Up, their enthusiasm waned upon seeing the teaser for the song titled ETA. Fans began delving into the background and activities of the Spanish terrorist organization, leading them to discover that one of their common methods of attack involved the use of cars, which coincided with the focus of the teaser.
Furthermore, fans noticed that NewJeans included names such as Eva, Mikel, and Maria in the song's credit section, individuals who were somehow involved with the terrorist organization. Eva, in particular, was identified as one of the victims of ETA, while Mikel and Maria were associated with the notorious group as leaders.
Amidst these observations, some fans chose to defend the group, suggesting that these connections could be mere speculation, and that NewJeans are innocent. However, the backlash against the song has been growing. Many fans are actively encouraging others not to support the group's new album and to boycott it altogether.
The group has also revealed that ETA stands for Estimated Time of Arrival, but fans are rather unconvinced looking at the gravity of the situation, and they are demanding a proper explanation about the upcoming concept of their album.
ETA, which stands for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (Basque Homeland and Liberty or Basque Country and Freedom), was a separatist organization in the Basque Country from 1959 to 2018.
Originally focused on promoting Basque culture, the group transformed into a paramilitary organization involved in a series of violent acts such as bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings across Spain, particularly in the Southern Basque Country. Their objective was to achieve independence for the Basque Country.
Fans are also criticizing ADOR for their work and the lack of information on such a sensitive topic. They want the agency to take immediate action to resolve the ongoing issue, or else it has been creating bad memories for the people.
NewJeans debuted in 2022
NewJeans is a South Korean girl group that was formed by ADOR. Consisting of five members named Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group gained considerable recognition after their debut in 2022. They established themselves with a charming girl next door image and their music style, which combines elements of easy-listening pop and R&B, drawing inspiration from the 1990s.
In July 2022, NewJeans made their debut with the single Attention, which quickly soared to the top of South Korea's Circle Digital Chart, becoming their first number-one hit. Shortly thereafter, they released two more singles, namely Hype Boy and Cookie. These singles were featured on their self-titled debut extended play, which was released in August 2022. Their first single album, titled OMG, was released in January 2023 and achieved commercial success. The album included two singles, Ditto and OMG, which also received massive success.
NewJeans is set to release their mini-album Get Up on July 21, 2023.