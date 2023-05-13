"I'm so proud of NewJeans": Fans delighted as the girl group announces their first fan meeting

NewJeans' agency ADOR announced on May 12, 2023, that the girl group will hold their first-ever fan meeting on July 1 and 2. Titled Bunnies Camp, the fan meeting will be held at the South Korean Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul and will also be streamed live online. This is the girl group's first fan meeting since they debuted in July 2022 with their single Attention.

While the group debuted fairly recently, they have been snagging a number of endorsements from major brands and are creating some amazing records. Apart from their single, the band also made headlines with releases like Ditto, Hype Boy, and others.

As soon as the NewJeans fans found out about the fan meeting, they were incredibly excited and took to social media to express the same. Some even looked at the seating capacity of the venue and told others that it could seat around 6500 people. One fan said that they were proud of the band as having 6500 people at the first fan meeting was "insane."

nil @newjiram i’m so proud of newjeans 6,500 people for your first ever fan meeting is insanei’m so proud of newjeans 6,500 people for your first ever fan meeting is insane 😭 i’m so proud of newjeans https://t.co/fk6rscjRas

Fans are overwhelmed that the NewJeans will hold their first fan meeting

As soon as the news about NewJeans holding their first-ever fan meeting broke, fans could not contain their excitement. While some fans were proud of the band, others said that they were excited to finally meet the band in person.

However, there were others too who were worried about the ticket sales and said that they didn't know if they would get a ticket due to the demand from fans. Despite this concern, fans were elated about the fan meeting and were excited to see the girl band interact with their fans for the first time.

Fans are just as excited about the live streaming of the event as it would let international fans get a glimpse of NewJeans' first-ever fan meeting.

spacefrog ⚰️ @spacefrogunion NewJeans pre-release at June then perform the song at 1st Fan Meeting in July then drop the title track at the encore then release the whole album two weeks later NewJeans pre-release at June then perform the song at 1st Fan Meeting in July then drop the title track at the encore then release the whole album two weeks later https://t.co/SdBeYpPAyN

cherry 🐞❣️ @adorhanni BUNNIES CAMP JULY 1st NEWJEANS FIRST FANMEETINGBUNNIES CAMP JULY 1st NEWJEANS FIRST FANMEETING 😭 BUNNIES CAMP https://t.co/sGOuRLDZrE

하니 @hanniphahm 🤍 It’s newjeans first fanmeeting! An enchanting adventure awaits at the bunnies camp, where fluffy friends frolic in nature’s embrace. Let’s hop-hop-hopping into a world of playful wonders! It’s newjeans first fanmeeting! An enchanting adventure awaits at the bunnies camp, where fluffy friends frolic in nature’s embrace. Let’s hop-hop-hopping into a world of playful wonders! 🐰🤍 https://t.co/foswDyCLye

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @adorphile @NewJeans_ADOR Oh wow, a fan meeting for jeans? I can't wait to see how they'll entertain us with riveting discussions about fabric types and stitching techniques. Will there be a fashion show where the jeans strut down the runway? #ExcitingStuff @adorphile @NewJeans_ADOR Oh wow, a fan meeting for jeans? I can't wait to see how they'll entertain us with riveting discussions about fabric types and stitching techniques. Will there be a fashion show where the jeans strut down the runway? #ExcitingStuff

The meeting will be organized and hosted by ADOR and HYBE collectively. The Fan Club pre-sale for tickets will be held on May 26, 2023, at 8 pm KST. The bookings for the general tickets will begin on May 31, 2023, at 8 pm KST and will be open at Interpark.

The agency has also released a poster and a teaser for Bunnies Camp and conveyed the message that their bond with fans is going to last for a long time.

However, the group also accumulated criticism from the netizens because of the pricing of their tickets for the fan meeting. Despite the seat arrangements, the offline tickets were priced at $74.40 and the online tickets for one day amounted to $44.70. This raised concerns from fans that they might not be able to afford them. Fans were also outraged that the online tickets were expensive and demanded that the prices be decreased.

NewJeans is the fastest K-pop act to hit one billion streams on Spotify

Guinness World Records @GWR



Their debut EP, 𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝐽𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑠, was only released on August 1 2022. And it's a first record for NewJeans, who have become the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on @Spotify - 219 days.Their debut EP, 𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝐽𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑠, was only released on August 1 2022. And it's a first record for NewJeans, who have become the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on @Spotify - 219 days.Their debut EP, 𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝐽𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑠, was only released on August 1 2022. https://t.co/ZTGLyfYSsb

The band also created a new record, their first Guinness World Record, for the fastest K-pop act to hit one billion streams on Spotify history in only 219 days. Their songs Ditto and OMG are two of the most streamed tracks of the group.

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Haerin, Danielle, and Hyein have done endorsements for brands including Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Giorgio Armani, and many more. The group has collectively become the newest global ambassador for the classic brand Levi's.

NewJeans' Bunnies Camp fan meeting will be held on July 1 and 2 at Seoul's South Korean Olympic Handball Stadium.

