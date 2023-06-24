"RECORD MAKER JIMIN": Fans over the moon after Billboard declares BTS singer's Like Crazy the K-pop song of the year

The BTS ARMY and K-pop fans cannot contain their excitement as Park Ji-min's track Like Crazy from his recent album Face was declared the best K-pop song of the year by Billboard. The song garnered a whopping 2.59 million streams on Spotify as of June 22, 2023, further solidifying its popularity.

Jimin's album FACE itself achieved an astonishing milestone, surpassing a mind-blowing 1 billion streams on Spotify in a mere 393 days. Furthermore, this achievement also surpassed his fellow bandmate Jungkook, who reached the same milestone in 409 days.

As part of Jimin's FACE album, the song Like Crazy emerged as a chart-topper, captivating listeners with its vibe.

"Like Crazy's stability is no joke" - Fans react to the success of Jimin's track

After BTS announced a break from their group activities at the BTS Festa dinner in 2022, all the members decided to venture into their individual careers. With J-hope, Suga, Jin, and RM releasing their solo tracks, Jimin also announced a full-fledged album FACE on March 24, 2023.

The album included six tracks: Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version), among which Set Me Free Pt.2 was the title track. However, Like Crazy ended up being the highest-grossing track and received recognition worldwide.

Agostina🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ @95JIIMINSY Solo se que cada cancion va a ser una joyita



FACE IS COMING

JIMIN SOLO ALBUM

LIKE CRAZY IS COMING

SET ME FREE PT 2 IS COMING

FACE TRACKLIST Solo se que cada cancion va a ser una joyitaFACE IS COMINGJIMIN SOLO ALBUM LIKE CRAZY IS COMINGSET ME FREE PT 2 IS COMINGFACE TRACKLIST https://t.co/H5TsNbOVD8

On June 22, 2023, Billboard named Like Crazy the best K-pop song of the year. This comes after the track debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 list as soon as it was released.

Like Crazy by Jimin is a song that expresses the excitement of falling in love and all its physical and emotional aspects. It's about how a person loses themselves to this new feeling and feels like they're going crazy because of the loss of control over their emotions.

Notably, the renowned music magazine Consequence also took to social media to unveil its highly anticipated list of the top 30 songs of the year, with Jimin's Like Crazy securing the eighteenth spot as the sole K-pop song on the list. Following his first successful album, Jimin was also named the K-pop Idol of the Year (male) by numerous sites such as Dabeme, after being hailed for his dance skills in the new release.

Several fans couldn't help but be proud of Jimin and his achievements as they took to social media to react to the success of the track.

ً @arsonology twitter.com/AboutMusicYT/s… About Music @AboutMusicYT Consequence has named 'Like Crazy' by Jimin as the best by a kpop artist this year so far. Consequence has named 'Like Crazy' by Jimin as the best by a kpop artist this year so far. https://t.co/Q6RxBIcs2r jimin kpop official ender jimin kpop official ender 💯 twitter.com/AboutMusicYT/s…

🥑 @fkatwigskiller @AboutMusicYT y'all can hate on him all you want but Like Crazy is definitely one of the best songs released this year @AboutMusicYT y'all can hate on him all you want but Like Crazy is definitely one of the best songs released this year 😂

More about Jimin as a solo artist

Jimin's journey in the music industry began when he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE Corporation, and successfully joined BTS in 2013. Since then, he has played a vital role in the group's success, contributing to their numerous chart-topping hits, critically acclaimed albums, and groundbreaking achievements.

As a performer, Jimin is known for his dynamic and expressive dance style, effortlessly combining precision, agility, and emotion in his movements. His ability to convey a wide range of emotions through dance has earned him praise from fans and fellow artists alike.

In addition to his debut album FACE, Jimin has played a pivotal role in the production of notable tracks such as Filter, Promise, and Serendipity.

DIOR's invitation to Jimin for their Paris show (image via Instagram/@j.m)

Jimin's star power earned him the prestigious role of being a global brand ambassador for the renowned fashion brand, Dior, in 2022. On June 23, he graced the stage at Dior's Summer 2024 Menswear Collection fashion show in Paris. Jimin attended the show alongside fellow K-pop artist Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, further highlighting the influence and crossover appeal of K-pop in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Having made appearances at previous Dior events, Jimin has consistently captured the spotlight with his undeniable charisma. Jimin's ability to effortlessly command attention and leave a lasting impact on viewers further solidifies his status as a global icon.

Poll : 0 votes