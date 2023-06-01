Cha Eun-woo confirmed for upcoming revenge drama Wonderful World

On June 1, 2023, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo was officially confirmed for the upcoming revenge and thriller drama Wonderful World. The actor's agency, Fantagio Entertainment, shared the statement:

"Cha Eun-woo has confirmed his appearance in the drama Wonderful World. As Kwon Seon-yul, a medical student with a mysterious secret, he plans to show a new side of himself that he has never shown before."

Wonderful World will delve into the life of a woman who lost her son in a tragic incident, with the perpetrator responsible for the crime being freed by the legal system. No one lends help to the woman, and she decides to take revenge for her son's demise.

Kim Nam-joo, a veteran actress, will play the part of Eun Soo-Hyun alongside Cha Eun-woo, who will portray Kwon Seon-yul.

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in 1st half of 2024. #ChaEunWoo officially confirmed to lead drama < #WonderfulWorld > with #KimNamJoo , he will act as Kwon Seon-yul who dropped out of a medical school and chose a rough life, he and Kim heals each other's wounds after meeting.Broadcast in 1st half of 2024. #ChaEunWoo officially confirmed to lead drama <#WonderfulWorld> with #KimNamJoo, he will act as Kwon Seon-yul who dropped out of a medical school and chose a rough life, he and Kim heals each other's wounds after meeting.Broadcast in 1st half of 2024. https://t.co/nQ3bLi2y23

Cha Eun-woo will play the role of a mysterious medical student, Kwon Seon-yul

christy | 최차 @christyroha



I’m so excited!! #ChaEunwoo will act in #WonderfulWorld as the mysterious character Kwon Seonyul, a medical student with mysterious secret. He grew up in a wealthy family & has unknown vibe beyond his kind face, but lost his parents & led a rough life due to a series of events.I’m so excited!! #ChaEunwoo will act in #WonderfulWorld as the mysterious character Kwon Seonyul, a medical student with mysterious secret. He grew up in a wealthy family & has unknown vibe beyond his kind face, but lost his parents & led a rough life due to a series of events.I’m so excited!! https://t.co/7yHnAOwQM1

The drama will be penned by screenwriter Kim Ji-eun, known for her projects, including Lie After Lie and Enemies from the Past. It is directed by Lee Seung-young, famous for works such as Tracer, Voice 2, and The Missing.

Cha Eun-woo's character, Kwon Seon-yul, is raised in a privileged household but is faced with the unfortunate loss of his parents due to a chain of circumstances. After deciding to leave medical school, he experiences a challenging existence.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-joo has been confirmed to join the drama as the prominent psychological professor named Eun Soo-Hyun.

Eun Soo-Hyun has been struggling to live with each passing day after losing her only son to a tragic death. She is unable to forget how the law let the perpetrator go free after he killed her son. She decides to take revenge for her son's demise and starts collecting evidence on her own accord.

𝒮𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓉♡ᶜʰᵃʳᵒʰᵃ♡ @ae_scar_charoha



My pov: For RHGHR, it's to star with an established female lead + the drama aired on MBC, a terrestrial network, to… I’m really so impressed with Cha Eunwoo, on the choices he makes as an Actor. He is very smart in choosing his dramas after MIIGB which propelled him to stardom.My pov: For RHGHR, it's to star with an established female lead + the drama aired on MBC, a terrestrial network, to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m really so impressed with Cha Eunwoo, on the choices he makes as an Actor. He is very smart in choosing his dramas after MIIGB which propelled him to stardom. My pov: For RHGHR, it's to star with an established female lead + the drama aired on MBC, a terrestrial network, to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7WyVCdMS9O

On her lone journey, she meets the mysterious medical student Kwon Seon-yul, who can relate to her grievances.

Kwon Seon-yul unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Eun Soo Hyun, and together they embark on a journey of mutual healing, helping each other overcome their struggles. For different aims, Kwon Seon-yul and Eun Soo-Hyun decide to work together, but they ultimately find comfort in one another, their struggles, and their approaches to dealing with the losses in their lives.

Cha Eun-woo is reportedly joined by other leading actors, including Kim Kang-woo and Im Se-mi.

신신커플🕊️ @Shinshinglobal {230530} Actress Kim Nam Joo confirmed her role in an emotional healing thriller drama #WonderfulWorld . She plays the role of Eun Soohyeon, a psychology professor and famous writer. #원더풀월드 is scheduled to begin production with the goal of airing in the first half of 2024. {230530} Actress Kim Nam Joo confirmed her role in an emotional healing thriller drama #WonderfulWorld. She plays the role of Eun Soohyeon, a psychology professor and famous writer. #원더풀월드 is scheduled to begin production with the goal of airing in the first half of 2024. https://t.co/ePyXHJ5eeA

K-Drama fans are excited about Cha Eun-woo's next role and are ready to see him in his first doctor role. They are sure that he will be able to pull off the newest role and can't wait for more details on the upcoming drama.

Cha Eun-woo is a member of the idol group ASTRO

Cha Eun-woo, originally named Lee Dong Min, is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer who is recognized as a singer, actor, and member of the idol group ASTRO managed by Fantagio. His acting career took off with a small part in the movie My Brilliant Life, and soon after, he secured another minor role in the series The Best Hit, which further elevated his popularity. Renowned for his striking appearance, the media bestowed upon him the moniker of Genius Face.

He is best known for dramas including True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Island Part 1 and 2, and others. He is also confirmed for the upcoming webtoon-based drama A Good Day To Be A Dog.

The upcoming revenge-based drama Wonderful World is slated to premiere in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes