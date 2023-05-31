The first teaser for Park Gyu-young's upcoming Netflix series, Celebrity, is out

On May 31, 2023, Netflix unveiled the new teaser for Park Gyu-young's new drama Celebrity. The upcoming thriller and mystery drama centers on Park Gyu-young's character, Seo Ah-ri, a young woman who achieves immense popularity as a social media influencer.

Unexpectedly, during a live broadcast, she stuns the world by revealing that she has been a victim of murder. She boldly declares her intention to use social media to expose her killer and shed light on the concealed and sinister aspects of celebrity culture.

The newly released teaser also features other actors, including CNBLUE's Minhyuk and Hyosung. The upcoming Park Gyu-young drama is helmed by the director Kim Chul-gyu famous for his projects, including Chicago Typewriter, Confession, Mother, and others. Celebrity is penned by the screenwriter Kim Yi-young known for projects including Haechi, Splendid Politics, and others.

Park Gyu-young chronicles the role of a famous social media influencer in Celebrity

Park Gyu-young will chronicle the role of a famous and beloved social media influencer, Seo Ah-ri, in the upcoming mystery and thriller drama, Celebrity. The teaser opens up a glamorous world inhabited by the adored and prominent social media celebrity Seo Ah-ri. She is welcomed by a huge crowd eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her, capturing as many photos of her as possible.

The scene begins with the line:

"Fame is a blank check if you have it."

The teaser showcases the importance and advantages of being a social media celebrity who is treated better than the average celebrity. In the world of social media influencers, the more followers one has, the more famous they become.

The clip also shows how in the world of likes, followers, and endorsements, influencers are known for selling out products within five minutes. It depicts how fans have unwavering faith in the influencers and are always ready to purchase their products without giving them a second thought.

However, the teaser also highlights the dark side of this business, revealing it to be more gross and money-driven than it seems.

The height of the scene arrives when the female lead, Park Gyu-young, appears on the screen, narrating to her 1.3 million followers how her own follower murdered her. This is followed by a series of unanswered questions and reactions from fellow characters in the drama.

The teaser concludes by showcasing how influencers merely capture captivating pictures for their social media accounts and personal fame rather than creating lasting memories. The drama is set to expose the darker and colder side of influencers.

Netflix has also released an intriguing poster featuring Park Gyu-young with her latest haircut for the drama. K-drama fans are already hyped up for this drama and are intrigued by the first teaser and poster.

More about Park Gyu-young

Park Gyu Young is a renowned South Korean actress and model. Her journey towards becoming an actor began in 2015 when JYP Entertainment scouted her after she caught their attention on the cover of a college magazine. In 2016, she made her acting debut in Jo Kwon's music video Crosswalk.

Park Gyu-young gained widespread recognition for her remarkable performances in notable television series such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, and others.

Park's exceptional talent was acknowledged at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards, where she received the Best New Actress Award and the Best Couple Award alongside Kim Min Jae for her role in Dali & the Cocky Prince.

She is scheduled to appear in upcoming dramas, including A Good Day To Be A Dog, Sweet Home seasons two and three.

Celebrity is slated to release on June 30 with 12 episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix.

