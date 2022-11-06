The news I have been anxiously waiting for: Kim Min-jae to reprise role as Park Eun-tak in Dr. Romantic 3

Actor Kim Min-jae, who rose to fame with his role in the Dr. Romantic series as nurse Park Eun-tak, is all set to reprise his role in Dr. Romantic 3. The announcement was made by the actor's agency, Nyam Nyam Entertainment, on November 5.

In its statement, the agency announced:

Kim Min Jae is set to appear in the SBS drama Dr. Romantic 3, which is scheduled to air in the first half of next year. Kim Min-jae grew together with Dr. Romantic. He is an actor who believes the flow of a story is important, and he doesn’t place importance on whether a character is a leading or supporting role."

The announcement regarding the all-new season was initially made in September, with the production team's announcement that both Ahn Hyo-seop and Han Suk-kyu will reprise their roles as Seo Woo-jin and Kim Sa-bu respectively. Since then, multiple announcements regarding the show's cast members and the release date have been made.

Kim Min-jae and So Ju-yeon's return hints at an upcoming romance in Dr. Romantic 3

One of the most exciting tracks for viewers in the second season of Dr. Romantic was the love angle between Doldam nurse Park Eun-tak and doctor Yoon Ah-reum. According to numerous fans, it was not only sweet but also intriguing to see the two characters' evolution as a couple.

Additionally, the actors who portrayed the characters also went viral after doing a TikTok trend together online. Since then, the show has gained a lot of fans who ship this couple. With the return of both to Dr. Romantic 3, fans can expect a lot more of their sweet romance in the new season.

Dr. Romantic follows a group of passionate doctors who are mentored by Dr. Kim Sabu at the Doldam Hospital.

For the first two seasons, the majority of the show's plot was the opposition from the main hospital to Kim Sabu's style of handling of the staff and the hospital itself. While Kim Sabu's focus was always on the patients, and the ways in which they could be treated as quickly as possible.

His opponents, on the other hand, gave precedence to profit, who wanted to convert Doldam hospital into a private healthcare center that could make a lot of money.

It would be interesting to see the central conflict of Dr. Romantic 3, as Kim Sabu pretty much neautralized the threat from the main hospital with his ingenious ways.

Fans love Kim Min-jae's return to Dr. Romantic 3

Fans of Kim Min-jae were surprised that the actor would return to the show, with many curious about what his return would mean for the show. Several of them took to their social media to celebrate the news.

Fan reactions regarding Kim Min-jae (Screenshot via Reddit, KDrama)

Kim Min-jae has previously worked on Do You Like Brahms?, Dali and the Cocky Prince, among other shows.

All in all, the actors that are set to return to Dr. Romantic 3 include Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Byun Woo-min, Jung Ji-ahn, and So Ju-yeon. The new season is slated to release in 2023.

