Byun Woo-min and Jung Ji-ahn to return to Dr. Romantic season 3

Actors Byun Woo-min and Jung Ji-ahn recently confirmed the news of their return to Dr. Romantic season 3, which will air in 2023.

According to DEAR ENT, the agency that represents Byun Woo-min, the actor will be returning once again for its third season as Nam Do-il. Their statement said:

“Byun Woo Min, who successfully led Season 1 and Season 2, will once again take on the role of Nam Do Il and help lead ‘Dr. Romantic 3.’ Please kindly anticipate it.”

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



They will begin filming with the aim of airing in 2023



Source: SBS confirms ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for Season 3 starring Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung as the main castsThey will begin filming with the aim of airing in 2023Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… SBS confirms ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for Season 3 starring Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung as the main castsThey will begin filming with the aim of airing in 2023Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/btrPYqtctB

The upcoming season of the franchise is one of the most anticipated K-dramas. The series focuses on Dr. Kim Sa-bu, a genius doctor who works in a small rural hospital, Doldam Hospital. Dr. Kim and his team’s dedication to the noble profession is the primary plot of the show.

Season 1 featured actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin as the apprentices of Dr. Kim Sa-bu, played by Han Suk-kyu. After the raging success of the show's first season, the producers returned with a second season.

While the primary love interest in season 2 changed to Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo-seop and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju’s Lee Sung-kyung, the show continued to maintain its enormous appeal to both Korean and international audiences.

Byun Woo Min Jung's Nam Do Il and Ji-ahn's Um Hyun-jung are set to return in Dr. Romantic 3 once again

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family



naver.me/GjGaMExY more confirmed returning supporting casts of SBS upcoming drama "Dr. Romantic 3" as Im Wonhee and Jin Kyung will also returning for the new season next year more confirmed returning supporting casts of SBS upcoming drama "Dr. Romantic 3" as Im Wonhee and Jin Kyung will also returning for the new season next yearnaver.me/GjGaMExY https://t.co/nuThqdYmBd

Alchemy of Soul's star Jung Ji-ahn will reappear as Um Hyun-jung in Dr. Romantic 3. On the show, Uhm Hyun-jung has been one of the longest-serving employees at Doldam Hospital, and her tenure is only beaten by the chief nurse Oh Myung Shim (played by Jin Kyung).

Uhm Hyun Jung, ever optimistic and full of enthusiasm, idolizes Oh Myung-shim. For Hyun-jung, her service involves utmost dedication and loyalty to Oh Myung-shim. While Jung Ji Ahn does a wonderful job of taking care of her patients, she is completely unsuitable for romantic relationships, making her romantic endeavors a comedic relief for viewers.

On the other hand, Nam Do Il, played by actor Byun Woo Min, is a self-employed anesthesiologist and business owner. However, the freelance nature of his work means that his appearances at the hospital are irregular. Regardless, Nam Do-il is an important character in the show because he easily connects with others in the hospital.

Fans of the series are eager to see both these veteran actors reprising their respective roles for the upcoming season.

Lee Sung-kyung, and Ahn Hyo-seop, among others, to return for Dr. Romantic season 3

The fan-favorite K-drama Dr. Romantic is set to make its comeback once again, with expectations soaring within the enthusiastic fanbase. Unlike the show's second installment, the main leads of the upcoming season will remain the same as Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop have confirmed that they will be reprising their respective roles.

Additionally, the show's primary focus, Dr. Kim Sa-bu, will be played by Han Suk-kyu, who has confirmed his return for the third season.

Whereas Cheese in the Trap star Lee Sung-kyung earlier played the role of Cha Eun-jae on the show, Abyss’s Ahn Hyo-seop brought to screen the character of Seo Woo-jin.

Both actors depicted novice doctors who became the second generation of talented doctors to learn several life lessons that went beyond their profession from the iconic champion of the people, Dr. Kim Sa-bu. Additionally, they were also at the center of the endearing romantic subplot line of the show.

K-drama fans can soon expect a specific release date for the third installment as the shooting for the series will commence soon.

Poll : 0 votes