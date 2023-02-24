Cha Eun-woo stuns fans with his Dazed Korea pictorial for the March issue

On February 21, 2023, Dazed Korea, a South Korean outlet, unveiled a compelling pictorial of Cha Eun-woo for the March issue. He collaborated with Dior Beauty as the outlet also released an interview with the actor on their YouTube channel.

In pictures released by Dazed Korea, the actor can be seen showcasing Dior’s perfume. It’s a known fact among fans that the actor is an ambassador for the luxury brand Dior.

One of the most influential magazines in the country, Dazed Korea, champions the cause of independent fashion and cultural news. The magazine promotes youth fashion in the ever-changing world and covers music, film, art, fashion, and other cultural aspects.

Upon seeing the pictorial pictures of Cha Eun-woo, fans could not stop praising his visuals and fashion sense.

Dazed Korea also conducted a five-minute interview with actor Cha Eun-woo, where he updated fans about his recent activities and upcoming schedule.

While reading the fan comments presented by the said publication, Cha Eun-woo went on to tell them about his character Priest Yohan on the drama Island. He also asked fans to look forward to season two, which is slated to premiere on February 24.

He also disclosed that he is currently occupied filming the comedy-drama A Good Day to be Good. Following his interview, fans could not stay calm after watching his various pictures of Dior and of Dazed Korea.

There are three covers released for Cha Eun-woo’s March issue and he has a different look in all of them.

Fans even went on to compare Cha Eun-woo to models and commented that he would wear showcases that look better than them. One fan tweeted:

“My expensive man will always wear it better than models!”

In the interview, the actor read many fan comments where they supported the idol by commenting that he is a person who does sheer hard work and thinks about himself in a positive light.

They think it's cool to see him keep working hard for his acting career. They also commented on how he uses simple English and never gets nervous.

The idol replied to the fans and thanked them for their positive comments.

Dazed Korea uploaded three posts for the actor with the caption that resonated with the Dior perfume, including the words Scent and Uncharted. The publication captioned:

"Simple yet complex, the grey completed by multiple mixtures of color. The hue of Cha Eunwoo that could never be defined. The new redolence of Cha Eunwoo and Gris Dior.”

The idol also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the photoshoot for the magazine on his Instagram handle and cover of his stories.

More about Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo is a rising Korean actor who has been gaining momentum because of his choice of projects. He’s not only an actor but also an idol and part of the famous K-pop boy group ASTRO. He started his career by playing supporting roles in dramas including Hit The Top, Top Management, and others.

He has been showcasing his diverse range of acting skills through a number of hit projects including True Beauty, My Id is Gangnam Beauty, and Island. He was recently seen at the Dior Men’s Fashion week and fans were elated to see his reaction with EXO’s Sehun.

Cha Eun-woo’s fantasy and horror drama Island season 2 is slated to premiere on February 24 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

