"My heart is soo full": ARMYs emotional as BTS' Jimin gives fans a life update on his recent Weverse live

Jimin came live on Weverse on September 1, and fans are delirious. Furthermore, fans got a glimpse of him at the Lady Dior event in Seoul right before he went on a Weverse live to surprise his fans. Looking as mesmerizing as ever, the BTS member’s fans, aka ARMYs, took a long sigh of relief at being able to see him after so long.

The BTS member’s last Weverse live was on June 16, 2023, where he spoke about his dumpling incident with his fellow bandmate and close friend, V, aka Kim Taehyung, and mentioned meeting J-Hope. In fact, in today’s live as well, Jimin expressed his desire to go and meet J-Hope and Jin, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

"This is chapter two": BTS' Jimin hints at future projects, talks about his injury, and more

During the Dior event appearance today, the main dancer and lead vocalist of BTS looked nothing less than Prince Charming. However, fans couldn’t help but notice the raw wounds on the singer’s hands and express concerns. During the live, fans voiced their distress, to which Jimin reassured them by stating that there was nothing to be worried about.

He then went on to explain that he hurt his hand during a workout and revealed that he has been eating well, getting ample sleep, and is currently working on new projects. The BTS member goes on to leave his fans flabbergasted by showing them his workout room with a boxing bag and gym equipment. Furthermore, the singer gave his fans a glimpse of his father’s bedroom as well.

A few excerpts from his recent live:

He ended his Weverse live today by asking his fans to stay healthy and happy as he promised to come back with more. Fans can't help but speculate about another album release in the imminent future.

Jimin leaves his fans gasping for air with his recent Weverse live and album success

The Korean soloist released his first official solo album Face on March 24, 2023, which has six main tracks: Set Me Free, Face: Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Like Crazy (English version), and one hidden track: Letter. With his album, Jimin claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 8, 2023. At present, he rules the Spotify South Korea Daily Top Artists at No. 1 as of August 30.

As the saying goes, ‘history is made by men with bold courage’, and Jimin became the first Korean soloist to get the fastest 1 billion streams on Spotify as his latest solo, Like Crazy, secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes All-Kill in 119 countries.

In addition to that, the Korean soloist has sold more than a million copies of his new album Face in the United States, as Like Crazy became the fastest song by a K-Pop solo artist to reach that milestone.