“Perv ARMYs”: BTS’ Jungkook hilariously calls out Bangtan’s fans for demanding him to go shirtless on TikTok

BTS’ Jungkook hilariously called out ARMYs for a bold demand made by a section of fans on TikTok. On October 2, Bangtan's maknae hosted a fun round of Q&A on Stationhead, an interactive radio platform, to promote his newly released song 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. BTS’ Jungkook answered some important as well as some bold fan questions.

At one point, Bangtan's maknae read a rather daring fan comment asking him to go shirtless on TikTok. Visibly taken aback, he called the section of ARMYs bold for making such a brave demand upfront, without any hesitation, and called them "perv ARMYs" short for pervert ARMYs.

Q: "Can you make a TikTok shirtless ?”

JK: "Oh that’s...ARMYs who are bold and telling me this, that’s a first. there are perv ARMYs too."

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook's fans react to the 3D singer calling ARMYs "perv"

Expand Tweet

Shortly after BTS’ Jungkook's comment on Stationhead, ARMYs took to X to trend "perv ARMYs" sharing snippets of his reaction of visibly taken aback by the fandom's bold demand. ARMYs are aware that BTS’ Jungkook shares a wonderful equation with the group's beloved and devoted global fanbase indulging them with Weverse live, TikTok interactions, and pictures and videos from time to time.

A certain section of fans believe that the bond between the SEVEN hitmaker and the ARMYs can be best described as a parasocial relationship. Parasocial relationships are one-sided relationships, where one individual devotes themselves romantically and emotionally, while the other party is oblivious of even their existence. Such a relationship is often prevalent amongst celebrities and their intense fanbases.

Long-time ARMYs have witnessed BTS’ Jungkook's transformation from a shy and introverted K-pop idol to an unafraid and intrepid global pop star. Fans leave no opportunity to jokingly tease him about going shirtless and embracing an audacious public image.

The Euphoria singer sportingly took it in his stride and hilariously called out fans for making such daring demands on Stationhead.

Check out fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A section of ARMYs even joked that they are lucky that BTS’ Jungkook isn't reading any fanfiction or ARMY tweets on X. A few other fans hilariously lauded the one fan who demanded to see a shirtless video of him on TikTok claiming that they "took one for the team".

Finally, ARMYs matched Bangtan members' impeccable sense of humor jokingly declaring that if BTS chapter two is about the members going shirtless on social media platforms, then ARMYs chapter two is about fans making bold and unhinged comments on public platforms.

BTS’ Jungkook claps back at trolls criticizing him for 3D and SEVEN

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook may have a sense of humour about fun banter and conversations with ARMYs but he isn't taking any criticism regarding the mature themes of his two hit singles SEVEN and 3D.

BTS’ Jungkook forms one-seventh of Bangtan and is the maknae (youngest) of the group. The talented K-pop idol debuted at the tender age of 15 and is adored by his six older members and fans alike. Hence, a section of ARMYs who still consider him a child is unable to digest s*xy songs such as 3D and SEVEN with bold and explicit lyrics.

He reminded ARMYs that he isn't "pure and innocent" and is now 26 years old.

"Guys, I’m not all that innocent. I’m not a holy pure person. Like, I know what I know. I mean, I’m 26 years old, now that my birthday’s passed."

Expand Tweet

Bangtan's maknae is all set to release his debut solo mini-album in November and based on iHeartRadio KIIS FM DJ JoJo Wright, the maknae's mini-album will be released on November 10, a week before the 2023 BBMAs which falls on November 19.

ARMYs are also speculating that the Still With You singer might embark upon a solo world tour as well, though nothing is confirmed on that front. More information regarding his future activities is awaited.