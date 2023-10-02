"That's too expensive": BTS' Jungkook reveals the hilarious reason behind not taking Jack Harlow's Kentucky necklace

On October 2, BTS' Jungkook hosted another Q&A session on Stationhead and answered some interesting fan questions with his trademark humor. During the idol's interaction with his fans, Bangtan's maknae was asked if Jack Harlow gifted him the Kentucky necklace that he was spotted wearing during the promotions of 3D

BTS' Jungkook revealed the hilarious reason behind not taking the Kentucky necklace. Bangtan's maknae confessed that it was quite expensive and stated that he was only taking pictures and pretended to take it from Jack Harlow. However, the rapper did not wish to part ways with his beloved Kentucky necklace and didn't let his 3D singer take it.

The idol read the question and answered it as he said:

"Oh, did he give the Kentucky necklace? No, no. That's too expensive. Just when I was taking photos. I was pretending as if I was taking it, but he said I can’t. I was like ‘Oh this is for me?’ But he said no."

BTS' Jungkook's fans tease Jack Harlow for not giving his Kentucky necklace to the maknae

On September 27, Jack Harlow posted a picture of BTS' Jungkook sporting the Kentucky necklace. The white-ivory necklace outlines the map of Kentucky, where Jack Harlow is from. The duo's song also includes the line, "I'll fly you from Korea to Kentucky".

The necklace holds a place of significance for Jack Harlow, who made BTS’ Jungkook wear it as the duo posed for pictures together, showcasing their new-found bond and friendship. However, the necklace is not an ordinary piece of jewelry.

According to media outlet Hypebeast, the Kentucky necklace was custom-made for Jack Harlow. Designed by Alex Moss, the necklace features 61-carat diamonds, known as VVS diamonds, and also has 560 grams of 14k white gold. Each diamond is specially curated and crafted to perfection as per Jack Harlow's requirements. Notably, it is a tribute to the late singer and Grammy-winning artist, Static Major, who was also from Kentucky.

Hence, ARMYs were understanding of the fact that Jack Harlow was hesitant to part ways with his beloved necklace. However, they jokingly teased her for resisting BTS' Jungkook's charm and not giving him the Kentucky necklace despite their recent collaboration on 3D and new-found friendship.

Furthermore, ARMYs also praised BTS' Jungkook for his sensitivity and for understanding the importance of the necklace.

Notably, BTS' Jungkook sporting the Kentucky necklace caught fast-food brand KFC's attention as well. Using the SEVEN singer's picture with the Kentucky necklace, KFC shared a witty caption that read, "When your bias wears you on his neck," earning hilarious reactions from ARMYs.

BTS' Jungkook to release his debut solo album in November

In a recent promotional interview with media outlet Audacy, BTS' maknae Jungkook confirmed that he will be releasing his debut solo album in November. The project, which marks his first-ever album will be a mini-album, as previously revealed by the maknae in SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita.

In a new development, @JoJoWright confirmed that the Euphoria crooner will be releasing his mini album on November 10, Friday, just before the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, which are slated to be held on November 19.

Fans believe BTS' golden maknae may debut songs from his new album at the event and also embark upon a solo world tour in the near future just like his bandmate SUGA.

More information regarding his future activities is currently awaited.