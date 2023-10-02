“I am not just an artist”: BTS Jungkook dishes on how he has grown as a professional, says he is grateful to ARMYs

BTS Jungkook won over the hearts of the online community and his fans when he emphasized that he is more than simply an artist since he is a musician who collaborates with his audience during the Listening Party for his most recent song, 3D (with Jack Harlow) on STATIONHEAD on October 1, 2023. According to Jungkook, his success is solely a result of his fans, without whom he would be nothing.

"I'm able to be where I am now thanks to you guys and grow and have a goal and live hard so I'm not just an artist! I'm an artist who is together with ARMY! I always want to say that where I am up until now is because of the Army, because that's right! If the army suddenly forgot about my existence or disappeared within a night, then what am I?" — Jungkook.

He continued by saying that he is really proud of the ARMYs and that no matter how old he gets, he will always try his hardest for his supporters. He also went on to reassure his fans that despite the time difference, his affection and devotion for them would not be compromised.

"No, it's the opposite! I'm proud of the Army! As time goes by and we get old and such, unexpected things could happen, but as much as I can, I will do things for the Army, so don't worry too much! There won't be a change in my heart; I can guarantee that!" — Jungkook

Furthermore, the singer spoke with his and BTS fans, known as ARMY, during the listening party for his most recent song, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), on a wide range of topics, including spoilers and how he isn't affected by the hate comments and many others.

After hearing Jungkook, his fans got emotional and vowed to always stand by his choices and his art

To give it some background, the BTS member had dissuaded naysayers by claiming that the hateful remarks made during his Listening Party didn't upset him. JK stated confidently that he is secure in himself and his work even though he dislikes the hateful comments left on his posts and videos.

In addition to expressing his gratitude to his fans, the 26-year-old K-Pop star made a pledge to sing and produce wonderful music for them until his body gave out. Amidst everything, the Korean soloist is adamant that none of the controversy surrounding his recently released track 3D (with Jack Harlow) will affect him in any way.

Nonetheless, Jungkook was shown support and adoration by the BTS ARMY, who showed up in unison. Many fans noted that they are grateful for how each of the BTS members combats hate with the utmost gratitude and humility, which motivates them. Others responded on the thread of an X user, @haruharu_w_bts, and claimed that their hearts wouldn't change either.

Given that the Still With You singer-songwriter would announce his enlistment date before the end of 2023, the emotional response was anticipated. The Bangtan fans have been deeply hit by the departure of BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and Yoongi, aka SUGA.

According to an official announcement from HYBE, the remaining BTS members Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook will reveal their date of enlistment before the end of 2023. In 2025, the seven members will reunite and resume their group activities. Meanwhile, the Listening Party of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is also scheduled for October 2 and 3, 2023, at 7 PM KST.

In other developments, fans suspect BTS's Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét may be working together for a future collaboration. On Friday, September 29, 2023, the day Jungkook's new pop R&B track 3D—a collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow—was released—the singer of the famous track Moment liked the particular tweet in question, which fanned the speculating about a potential future collaboration between the two.