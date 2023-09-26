"We will announce the enlistment plans": HYBE hints at military enlistment schedules for remaining members RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook

On Monday, September 25, HYBE Labels, which houses the BTS members, announced that there will be upcoming news about the military enlistment schedules of the remaining members, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and V. While three members have already begun their enlistment period, fans are curious about how the enlistment dates and schedules for the other four members to better prepare themselves for their departure.

To ease ARMYs on the same, HYBE Labels released a statement expressing that all the BTS members have renewed their contract with the agency, and the members who are currently in the military will kickstart their contract in 2025 after their return.

"We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year," the agency said in a statement.

On September 20, 2023, HYBE Labels and its subsidiary that houses BTS, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that all members of the seven-piece K-pop boy group renewed their contract after the tenure end of their previous agreement.

As fans celebrated the news, they were also confused about the contract renewal and its intricacies, given that some members are undergoing their military enlistment while others are on their way to embark on the same.

To clear the lingering confusion around BTS' contract renewal, HYBE Labels released a statement declaring that while the members have already renewed their contract with the agency, it doesn't come under functioning until the members return from their military service, which is ideally marked to be in 2025. Here's what the statement said:

"All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals. The members who are currently serving in the military (SUGA, j-hope, Jin) will complete their military service in 2025, and their new contracts will begin then."

HYBE Labels also announced that fans can expect upcoming news about the enlistment schedules for the remaining BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The statement declared that enlistment details regarding each member will be announced in a sequential manner according to which the members will be departing for their military service.

Since the statement mentioned that all the enlistment schedules would be announced by the end of this year, it hints at the fact that all BTS members would have effectively left for their mandatory military service by the end of 2023. This leaves only a rough estimate of three months for ARMYs to comfortably interact with the BTS members.