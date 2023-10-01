“I win”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans speculate that 3D singer might collaborate with Victoria Monét after she liked a tweet hinting at possible collaboration

BTS’ Jungkook might be collaborating with American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, and the latter's liked tweet is proof of that. On October 1, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that Victoria Monét liked a tweet by a fan, @issatrbI, who simply tweeted "Jungkook x Victoria Monét pls." The tweet was accompanied by a fingers crossed emoticon.

Notably, the tweet was liked by the Moment singer on September 29, Friday, the day his new pop R&B track 3D was released in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. 3D marks BTS’ Jungkook's second song release in 2023 after the Billboard-topping summer single SEVEN.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet has gone viral amongst fans, who are already anticipating a potential collaboration between BTS’ Jungkook and Victoria Monét. A fan who goes by the handle @paradisexsa wrote, "Victoria Monét liked a tweet saying that her and Jungkook should collab so I win", accompanied by a GIF reaction.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react positively to the idea of a possible collaboration between the maknae and Victoria Monét

As soon as the tweet went viral on X, BTS’ Jungkook’s fans took to social media to react to Victoria Monét liking a tweet from a fan suggesting a collaboration between her and the SEVEN hitmaker. Most fans are positively reacting to the tweet and are hopeful that either the artist's management will reach out to the other party with a proposal or an exciting offer to collaborate on a song.

For the unversed, Victoria Monét is an American singer-songwriter who made her debut EP, Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1, in 2014. However, what is interesting is that she is an ace lyricist and has written for BLACKPINK, Nas, Ariana Grande, and Fifth Harmony, amongst others. ARMYs are hoping she not only collaborates with BTS’ Jungkook but also pens down the lyrics for the song.

Based on the tweet she liked, it seems like she is keen on collaborating with the 3D singer, and fans are hoping the speculation translates into reality.

For the past couple of days, the internet has been abuzz with various collaboration rumors between BTS’ Jungkook and various Western artists, especially leading up to the release of 3D. Previously, Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi shared a brief video of the Euphoria singer jamming to his song STAY, which he had released in collaboration with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber from the latter's 2021 album Justice.

It is no secret that BTS’ Jungkook is a fan of Justin Bieber and sang a couple of verses from STAY in a previous Weverse live. The Kid Laroi shared a snippet from the song on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a finger-heart and tear-eyed emoticon and a "coming soon" sticker.

ARMYs speculate that BTS’ Jungkook and The Kid Laroi may perform at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival or perhaps collaborate on the former's album.

Furthermore, there were unverified rumors on the internet that the Dreamers' singer is being courted by former One Direction alum Zayn Malik in a now-deleted post. Although there has been no further discussion on that front, ARMYs are happy to see Bangtan's maknae being courted by some of the biggest artists in the world and hope that the collaboration comes to fruition.

BTS’ Jungkook confirms that his solo debut mini-album will release in November

In an interview with media outlet Audacy, BTS’ maknae Jungkook confirmed that his debut solo album is on its way and will be released in November. Bangtan's maknae had first made this confirmation on SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita during the promotions of SEVEN.

In a new development, ARMYs have discovered that there was a hidden Easter egg in the 3D music video. At one point, the camera zoomed on a poster pasted at the payphone that read "10," and ARMYs believe it is a hint that the album might release on November 10.

Additionally, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards are slated to happen on November 19, and fans believe the maknae might seize this opportunity to perform his solo stage debut at the 2023 BBMAs with his new songs.

More information regarding the developments in his solo career is expected at a later date.