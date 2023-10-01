“Looks serene”: Fans react to BTS Jungkook implying that his new mic color is symbolic of himself as a solo artist

BTS Jungkook released his second solo single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), on September 29, 2023, and took the world by storm. Amid the ensuing popularity of the latest song, fans noticed something that made them express their feelings on the internet. Netizens observed that the youngest member of the BTS septet is sporting an all-new mic in the 3D performances and promotions.

Also, during his interview with Consequence on September 29, 2023, Jungkook mentioned that for BTS songs, the various hues of the individual members combine to create the final music. However, for Jungkook, it is just him and his own special hue. The singer expresses apprehension that he could create something that encompasses all of BTS's hues.

“I picture blueish tints and white. It’s the reason I recently changed the color of my microphone to white! With BTS songs, it’s all the different colors of the individual members coming together — whereas for me, it’s just me and my own unique color. I don’t think I could make something that has all the colors of BTS, but being a part of BTS formed the basis for my solo project.”—Jungkook

While he is undoubtedly eager for fans to hear the song, he admits that the creative process differs while working alone compared to when he collaborates with his BTS brothers. Nevertheless, the change in the microphone's hue caused another discussion on the internet altogether.

With the release of his second single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Jungkook revealed that he would be using a white microphone, which is symbolic of his solo journey as an artist, where he intends to experiment and explore different music genres rather than keep himself restricted to a particular category.

Fans expressed mixed feelings about Jungkook's new white mic

It breathes new life into the singer's interview with DAZED, in which he said that he had changed from being a cracked gray hexagon to the color white and intends to paint himself in any hue he pleases.

BTS members are recognized for using distinctive microphones, each having a special hue. BTS ARMY isn't oblivious to the reason behind it and what each member's mic symbolizes. Bangtan's maknae has always had an affinity for the purple color, as it represents the BTS fandom—ARMY—hence, his microphone has always been shimmering purple.

As the Still With You singer-songwriter from BTS changed his mic from the iconic purple to white, ARMY shared their varied views on the subject on Twitter. While some supported the 3D singer's wishes, others were emotional and expressed how much they would miss the purple mic.

3D sounds as though it was taken straight out of the 2000s when stars like Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Chester Bennington, Chris Martin, and Britney Spears shone like gemstones. Although Jack Harlow's guest appearance pulls the song squarely into the present, Jungkook's whispered chorus refrains and leveled harmonies accentuate the nostalgic ambiance.

In addition, within 24 hours of its debut, the original music video of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) received 13 million YouTube views. Besides contributing to the Billboard No. 1-charting summer song SEVEN (feat. Latto), which was released on July 14 and featured Korean actress Han So-hee in its music video, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is BTS Jungkook's second significant solo release in 2023 and started shattering records within a day of its release.