"I was a cracked grey hexagon": BTS' Jungkook gets candid with DAZED about his low self-confidence, his nickname, and more

Jungkook of BTS wowed the world with his surreal visuals in the September 12 issue of the British lifestyle magazine, DAZED. However, there are fragments of the interview that couldn't make it to the final issue of DAZED. Fortunately, the interviewer from the UK Magazine House posted about those bits on Twitter.

During the interview, BTS' Jungkook mentioned himself as a cracked hexagon. On being asked about it, he said that due to his lack of self-confidence, he used to perceive himself as a cracked grey hexagon which has changed over the years although he believes that he can never quite fill in the gaps in himself.

I remember saying that I was a cracked grey hexagon, and I think those cracks are kind of filled up now because I have more self-confidence. Actually, I want to correct myself, those cracks are not fully filled yet…I don’t think I can fill up those cracks perfectly before I die.

The color grey is frequently used to denote the wisdom and dignity that come with age and experience, while the hexagonal form stands for harmony and balance and the shape can be found extensively in nature.

Hence, the BTS member who is known to enjoy researching various concepts and subjects, used to describe himself as a cracked grey hexagon referring to the fact that, despite his age and experience, he hasn't yet acquired knowledge, harmony, and balance within himself because of certain imperfections.

"I don’t really feel attached": Jungkook reveals how he feels towards worldly possessions

When Taylor Glasby of DAZED asked him about his perception of worldly possessions, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, poignantly replied that he doesn't feel attached to anything that he owns.

I don’t really feel attached or sentimental to things that I own.

Featuring Jeon Jungkook of BTS from the cover issue of DAZED UK. (Image via Twitter/ @jjklve_)

He confessed to giving away his things to his close ones and how he ended up getting the nickname 'Donation Angel.'

I mostly give things like electronics or clothes, usually to family members or people around me…They call me the Donation Angel.

The issue was released on September 12, 2023, and featured Jungkook for DAZED Autumn 2023.'

Jungkook speaks to DAZED UK about doing things at his own pace and about his new solo single, Seven

The Seven singer further spoke about how he tries not to focus on missed opportunities and instead practices to enjoy the present.

Rather than dwelling on missed opportunities and blaming myself for being lazy... I accept who I truly am and focus on what I can do. There’s more to gain from doing things at my own pace. And if I want to stay in bed or watch TV all day, why not spend a day like that?” – Jung Kook

He claims that "I Need U" (2015), the first single from BTS's critically praised third EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1, was the only other song that ever gave him such an uncontrollable gut response.

I don’t get chills or anything like that, I just have that feeling, like, this is going to work, this is it.”

This extended play (EP) is widely recognized as a pivotal step in the trajectory of BTS's success.

The BTS member's official debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto), which was released on July 14, 2023, spent seven weeks at the top of the singles charts in the UK and the US and quickly became the song with the most Spotify listens, reaching 100 million in only six days.

Seven also won the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for Song of Summer on September 12, 2023, making Jungkook the first Korean male solo artist to win in a non-K-Pop category for the first time in the 26 years of VMA history.

Furthermore, Jungkook is also the second Korean soloist after PSY to chart on the Top 40 hits on Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks in a row. Fans believe the singer is diligently working on his official solo debut album.