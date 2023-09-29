"The Ace": Fans take a hilarious stance as BTS Jungkook beats Jack Harlow in chess after learning it for the first time while shooting for 3D MV

BTS member Jungkook, dropped his second solo single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on Friday, September 29, 2023. The single received wildly enthusiastic reviews from fans and listeners. The singer was interviewed by Consequence on September 29, 2023. During the interview, he spoke about his expectations, his comrades' reactions to the song, and some amusing behind-the-scene stories from the music video.

During the interview, the singer said that he learned to play chess for the first time while filming the scene in the song. He noted that he played with Jack Harlow and won the game. When fans learned about this interaction, they were ecstatic and took to social media to express the same, with one fan even calling the singer "the ace."

When the teasers first appeared, ARMYs were already fans of the track's early 2000s feel. However after the entire song was released, they discussed their admiration for its music video. American singer Jack Harlow starred with Jungkook in his latest song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and fans loved their on-screen chemistry.

However, due to scheduling issues, the two musicians were unable to interact while the song was being recorded. Jungkook noted that they actually got to know one another while filming the song's video.

The reputation of Jungkook as an all-arounder is well-known among BTS ARMY

The singer is popular for his singing and dancing abilities as well as his stage presence. Fans believe that he has a knack for succeeding in whatever he attempts, from sports to painting to video editing and even gaming. They saw Jungkook's brilliant side once again in 3D but in a more relaxed and amicable setting.

As mentioned earlier, during the interview with Consequence the singer talked about a scene in the song where he and Jack Harlow play chess during filming. The BTS singer said that since he had never played chess before, he quickly learned it on the set and played with Harlow. However, that wasn't all as he managed to win the match against Harlow, which was the first time the BTS member was ever playing chess.

When meeting on set for the first time, American rapper and singer Jack Harlow and the BTS member immediately clicked.

Additionally, in the video for 3D, Jungkook recognized the BTS ARMY's multigenerational nature and aimed for the song to present its listeners with an entertaining, amusing, and unexpected surprise. Having put his faith in the ARMY to recognize and support this new stage of his career, the Still With You singer-songwriter is determined to chart the alternative musical path all on his own and with his impeccable musical prowess.

Fans reacted to Jungkook defeating Jack Harlow in his first-ever game of chess

The knowledge that he won the game the first time he played it wasn't surprising for fans. Some ARMYs had even anticipated it since the trailer for the song showed the two playing chess. Meanwhile, others hailed praises at Jungkook on all social media, especially X.

Fans and reviewers across the world have been raving about 3D and about Bangtan's maknae's talent. The biggest success was when 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) attained the top place on the UK iTunes Charts, a feat accomplished in just 1 hour and 16 minutes of its release on September 29, 2023.

The previous record, held by his song Seven (feat. Latto), was smashed by this new accomplishment. With this, the BTS member solidified his position as the Korean soloist with the most number of top hits on the iTunes UK Songs list. He has a total of seven #1 to his name on the chart.