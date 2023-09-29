"I'm a true popstar": BTS' Jungkook gushes about the best compliment he received from RM and SUGA for 3D

On September 29, 2023, BTS' Jungkook made a smashing comeback with the pop R&B song 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. It marks his comeback, two months after the release of his Billboard-topping summer single SEVEN, released in July.

3D has been receiving glowing reviews and reception from fans and critics worldwide, and Bangtan's maknae is basking in the initial success of the pop track. In one of his first promotional interviews with the media outlet Consequence, BTS' Jungkook revealed his bandmates and hyung members, RM and SUGA's reactions to 3D.

Bangtan's maknae replied, "They said I’m a true pop star."

BTS' Jungkook's fans react to his hyungs being supportive of his solo endeavors with endearing reactions

BTS' Jungkook's fans are keeping track of all his interviews and the various developments in his solo endeavors. While ARMYs are ecstatic with the tremenduous reviews 3D has been getting, fans are happy with fellow Bangtan members' reviews of 3D, as stated by the maknae in his interview with the media outlet Consequence.

However, what is particularly gaining attention is Consequence's detailed description of BTS' Jungkook's reaction to RM and SUGA praising 3D. It is no secret that the Euphoria singer is not only the youngest member of BTS but openly idolizes his hyungs (older brothers) and hence, found his reaction particularly endearing.

"When asked which of his bandmates have heard “3D” at the time of our conversation, he blushes, reaching up to touch the tips of his red ears."

BTS' Jungkook vividly describes his reaction to RM and SUGA lavishing praise on 3D by dramatically declaring that the maknae is a "true pop star."

"‘Suga, and RM,’ he says. I ask what they thought of the song, and he melts into the table, burying his face in his arms in theatrical, melodramatic anguish. ‘They said I’m a true pop star,’ he groans."

ARMYs have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to BTS' Jungkook's endearing reaction to RM and SUGA's praise.

ARMYs are well-versed in the fact that BTS' Jungkook idolizes his older members and, by his own admission, is greatly influenced by their collective personalities as he has spent a decade with them.

The SEVEN hitmaker who had participated in the Korean singing show Superstar K3 was scouted by as many as seven major agencies, including BIG HIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment). In several interviews, BTS' maknae Jungkook has confessed that he chose BIG HIT MUSIC mainly for Bangtan's leader RM and how he was impressed with his rap and songwriting skills.

Additionally, the Dreamers' singer has collaborated with SUGA on several projects, most notably for the song Stay Alive, from BTS' webtoon 7 FATES: CHAKHO, released on February 11, 2022.

BTS' Jungkook's song 3D clocks 8.3 million views on YouTube

BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, released his pop R&B track 3D in his first-ever collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. Notably, the song reached 1+ million views on YouTube in a record time of 30 minutes and almost 12 hours after the release of 3D, the pop track has garnered 8.3 million YouTube views at the time of writing the article.

The track effortlessly combines the maknae's velvety smooth vocals and Jack Harlow's freestyle rapping to create an earworm pop R&B track, reminiscent of American pop songs of the 2000s and 2010s.

ARMYs have reiterated on X that 3D reminds them of Justin Timberlake's catchy pop tracks, particularly Mirrors from the 2013 album The 20/20 Experience. Coincidentally, Mirrors was released in 2013, the year BTS made their debut in the K-pop industry as well.

3D has topped iTunes topped music charts in 75+ countries worldwide.