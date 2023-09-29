"A TRUE POP STAR": Fans frenzied as BTS’ Jungkook’s song 3D becomes the fastest Korean act to reach No. 1 on iTunes UK

In a much-anticipated musical collaboration, BTS' Jungkook teamed up with American artist Jack Harlow to release their latest track, 3D, on September 29, 2023. Since it was announced a week before it was released, this song has been generating buzz. On this day, 3D was unleashed upon the world at 1 PM KST, and as expected, it took the music scene by storm.

This track had been naturally expected to achieve remarkable milestones immediately after its release, and it didn't disappoint. It achieved its first milestone as 3D made history by becoming the fastest Korean or K-pop song to soar to the number 1 position on the UK iTunes charts in record time.

This distinction was previously held by Jungkook's own song, Seven, but 3D outperformed its predecessor, setting a new benchmark in the process.

BTS' Jungkook starts breaking records with 3D

Fans of Jungkook, collectively known as the ARMY, wasted no time in showering the track with adoration and support. The most notable achievement came when 3D swiftly secured the number one spot on the UK iTunes Charts, a feat achieved in a mere 1 hour and 16 minutes.

This achievement shattered the previous record held by his song, Seven. With a total of seven number 1s to his name on the chart, the BTS star also cemented his status as the Korean soloist with the most number one on the iTunes UK Songs chart.

However, the success of 3D wasn't confined to the United Kingdom. The track achieved number-one status on the iTunes charts in a staggering 75 countries worldwide, showcasing the global appeal of the BTS star and his music.

The song's dominance extended to the US iTunes Charts, where it reached the number 1 position in just 1 hour and 8 minutes after its release. The accompanying music video for 3D also made waves on YouTube, surpassing 3 million views within a short span and counting.

In addition, there are three distinct versions of the song available: the music video featuring Jack Harlow, one featuring only Jungkook's vocals, and an instrumental version. Remarkably, all three versions are making their presence felt on various music charts.

Let's take a look at netizens' reactions, congratulating the BTS star on this momentous feat.

3D is a song that explores themes of s*xual intimacy and the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship. The lyrics capture the essence of longing for physical closeness and the desire for an intimate connection with someone who is physically distant or in a different time zone.

Jungkook's vocals convey a deep yearning to be with this person in person, transcending virtual communication through phones or the vast expanse of the universe.

As the records continue to pile up and 3D maintains its stronghold on various music charts, it's evident that Jungkook's musical prowess and charisma continue to lure in listeners worldwide. The ARMY, always dedicated and supportive, has good reason to be proud of their beloved BTS star as he adds yet another achievement to his ever-growing list of accolades.