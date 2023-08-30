Seven by Jungkook claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, dethroning Flowers by Miley Cyrus, and Try Than In A Small Town by Jason Aldean. The golden maknae of the boy band BTS took the world by storm with his first solo release, Seven, featuring Latto, on July 14, 2023. After BTS’ Jimin’s massive debut as the first Korean soloist to get No.1 on the Billboard charts in April with his solo Like Crazy, Jungkook became the second Korean solo artist to do so.

The song became the fastest to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify, making Jungkook the first male artist to achieve this feat in Spotify history. It even broke BTS’ record by spending four weeks on the Billboard charts at No.1 alongside Dynamite. The song was penned by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas and was co-produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

When we talk about K-Pop and its mark on the Billboard charts, one of the first few names that pops in one’s mind is PSY and his iconic Gangnam Style. BTS’ golden maknae walked right into the veteran artist’s footsteps as Seven accumulated the highest number of views within 24 hours, becoming the second-highest-watched music video in YouTube’s history after PSY’s iconic Gentleman.

"Seven now the 3rd most streamed song on Spotify": BTS Armys rejoice as Jungkook rules the global charts

Seven spent 45 days on the Spotify global charts at the No.1 spot with the most streams, toppling Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, which had stayed at the top for 51 days. The BTS member’s monster solo hit also spent seven consecutive weeks at #9 on Billboard Japan Hot 100 and #3 on the Streaming Song Chart. With Left And Right at 700 million plus streams and Still With You with 65 million streams, among others, he has more than 1 billion total streams to his name now.

Jungkook’s official solo was released on July 14 amidst the ongoing world tour D-DAY by his bandmate, Suga. He treated fans with a surprise performance of Seven in Suga’s Seoul concert on August 4, 2023.

Seven marks Jungkook’s seventh victory on the Billboard Hot 100; the previous six times were with his group BTS. In 2022, he entered the HOT100 with an original soundtrack, Stay Alive, produced by Suga of BTS for a webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO Vol.1 by HYBE. His previous collaboration with Charlie Puth for Left And Right is a Korean soloist’s highest charting and most significant achievement.

Jungkook’s debut solo testified to his musical talent and genius. The Korean singer and BTS member has laid a strong foundation over a decade with his achievements and angelic voice.