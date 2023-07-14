“We’ll be even greater BTS”: Jungkook sheds light on what holds for Bangtan once they reconvene post-temporary break

BTS’ Jungkook officially made his debut with the solo single SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and Latto as the guest artist. He is the sixth member to make his solo debut after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY. Naturally, the SEVEN singer is packing in various promotional activities by participating in dance challenge videos, generating buzz on social media platforms, and giving interviews to domestic and international publications.

In a detailed interview with the American digital publication Variety, BTS’ Jungkook dished about SEVEN, his upcoming solo album, collaborating with Latto, and what holds for Bangtan once they reconvene post seetheir break from group activities.

When asked if it feels good to finally get some rest after years of non-stop work or does sleep still evades him, as he is busy with the promotional activities of SEVEN, BTS’ maknae tactfully replied saying that at the moment he is busy with the release and promotional activities of his new single. He confessed that it is rewarding to be doing solo activities which is helping him grow on a personal level.

BTS’ Jungkook clarified that “rest” can be interpreted differently. For some its time off work and for others it is learning a new skill or focusing on bettering their craft. After this period, when Bangtan reconvenes, they will be better versions of their past selves.

“I think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS.”

hope⁷ @winnttaebear Jungkook: I think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS.

BTS fans respond enthusiastically as Jungkook promises “greater BTS” in chapter two

Ria⁷◾🌱🔮 || @__gaciria "It’s good that we all have time to grow individually, including our solo projects.... think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS." - Jungkook for Variety

BTS’ Jungkook’s exclusive interview with digital publication Variety may be drawing sharp criticism from ARMYs online, fans are happy with the maknae’s promise of “greater BTS” in chapter two. Fans applauded his mature and level-headed answer to how the Butter singers will be fully ready to embrace chapter two once they finish their mandatory military service.

For those unversed, at the Festa dinner for Bangtan’s ninth-debut anniversary, RM tearfully announced the group’s decision to take a break from group activities. He reasoned that there are responsibilities they need to fulfil and will not pursue collective musical goals for a couple of years. Others chimed in agreement and promised to reconvene soon.

Soon after their Busan concert, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the group’s oldest member Jin will be enlisting in the military with other members to follow. Since then, ARMYs are enthusiastically cheering for the members’ solo projects and impatiently waiting for them to regroup. Jungkook’s Variety interview drew cheerful responses from ARMYs and lauded the maknae for a thoughtful and mature response.

Mary⁷🪻 @Sonrmy_ 🏻 🏻

Let's fully support each project that they offer us and enjoy this solo stage of each one @winnttaebear Grateful that everyone is enjoying their free time, because when they return they will be more than strong and happy for everything they achieved outside the groupLet's fully support each project that they offer us and enjoy this solo stage of each one

Additionally, Jungkook revealed he is working hard on releasing a solo album due to release in the latter half of this year. He also shed light on how fans love his equation with his fellow hyungs (older brothers) and how time has only strengthened their relationship.

Bangtan members are expected to finish their respective military enlistment and reconvene by 2025. It is undecided what path the Proof singers will take for the next chapter in their second innings, but based on ARMYs unwavering love and support for Bangtan, it will be the most-awaited moment in their careers.

BTS’ Jungkook’s exclusive interview with Variety has earned ARMYs wrath online

Jungkook’s first solo interview with international publication Variety has earned ARMYs wrath online. Based on reactions online, fans are of the belief that the publication’s questions were poorly worded, reeking of micro-aggression and disrespectful towards the SEVEN singer.

Fans have clapped back that non-Korean publications should work harder in trying and understanding Korean and not put the onus of that on the artist. Additionally, ARMYs also accused the publication of gaslighting Jungkook with their poorly framed questions and were grateful for his thoughtful answers.

skya🐰🎰 @andfuckvmin so the variety interviewer that interviewed jungkook tried to imply that jimin and jungkook aren’t friends, ask a question with racist undertones about latto and disrespect jungkook because of the language barrier?

seven by jk OUT NOW ✦˚ @jeonpixi this whole interview with variety is basically them trying to gaslight jungkook into saying that armys are streaming bots and seven’s success will be inorganic bc of a “strategy” — just accept bts release good music and move on?? shocked but not surprised.

Jungkook will be commencing promotional activities for SEVEN today onwards, which might include the probability of a solo world tour in the near future. An official announcement regarding the same is expected.