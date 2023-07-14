“THEY ATE THAT UP”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans lavish praise on Bangtan’s maknae and Han So-hee’s crackling chemistry in SEVEN MV

On July 4, BTS’ Jungkook released his debut solo single SEVEN featuring Korean actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. If the online reception is anything to go by, the song has got an overwhelmingly positive response from ARMYs worldwide.

Described as a K-pop meets UK Garage genre, SEVEN combines a tantalising melody infused with heartwarming acoustic guitar sounds and rhythms. BTS’ Jungkook’s honeyed vocals amplify the track. ARMYs also lavished praise on the crackling chemistry between BTS’ maknae and Han So-hee, who're caught in a lovers’ tiff.

Notably, it was his first collaboration with Han So-hee and American rapper Latto and also the Nevertheless star’s first music video appearance in years.

One fan shared a snippet from the music video wherein Jungkook and Han So-hee are drowning in water. Despite the catastrophic situation, the lovers are squabbling with each other. The fan commented:

“THE LAUNDROMAT CAUSE THEY ATE THAT UP”.

BTS’ Jungkook and Han So-hee going through typical lovers’ tiff in SEVEN MV

Grammy-Award-winning music producer and songwriter Andrew Watt and Cirkut have partnered with BTS’ Jungkook to create a scintillating track.

It takes a deep dive into modern relationships, love, longing, intimacy, breakups and reconciliation. In the music video, BTS’ maknae and Han So-hee play long-time lovers who have hit a rough patch in their relationship and are constantly squabbling with each other.

While Han So-hee looks like she has had enough of Jungkook, the Dreamers’ singer uses his mellifluous vocals to woo her into giving him another chance. The dreamy visuals coupled with the charming lyrics serenade her into giving him another chance and spending all seven days of the week together.

Notably, this is the first time the Euphoria singer is working with Han So-hee. Going by fan reactions and how there's a separate trend dedicated to the World of the Married actress, fans are loving their on-screen chemistry.

ARMYs are also pleasantly surprised with the bold strides the septet’s beloved maknae has taken with his debut solo music video and how he's ready to usher in chapter two, showcasing a new side to his artistry.

Here are some fan reactions on Twitter:

Michelle ♡ @staygoldentae YOU LOVE WHEN I JUMP RIGHT IN???? DEEPER THAN THE OCEAN IS???? LEAVE YOU WITH THAT AFTERGLOW?????

In the end, Han So-hee gives into BTS’ Jungkook’s constant efforts as the pair holds hands and walk through the thunderstorm, promising to make the relationship work. ARMYs are impressed with the SEVEN hitmaker’s acting talent and how he matched Han So-hee’s acting prowess despite no formal training.

Before SEVEN’s official release, the Soundtrack fame actress received unnecessary hate and criticism from a section of ARMYs who thought she wasn’t the right fit for the music video.

The selected group of fans left hate comments on the actress’ Instagram account, but the larger section of fans compensated for the hate by leaving purple hearts and encouraging messages for Han So-hee.

The World of the Married actress has previously starred in SHINee’s Tell Me What to Do, Roy Kim’s The Hardest Part, Jung Yonghwa’s That Girl and MeloMance’s You & I in 2019.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans fawning over Explicit version of SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook’s debut solo single SEVEN is available in two versions - Clean and Explicit.

While the clean version is universal and kid-friendly with simple lyrics, the explicit version showcases a bolder side of BTS’ maknae with daring and intrepid lyricism. Hence, it comes as no surprise that “The Explicit Ver” is already trending on Twitter with ARMYs expressing their shock at the undaunted lyrics.

From making memes to quoting lines from SEVEN like “I kiss your waist and ease your mind”, ARMYs are having a field day on Twitter. Notably, SEVEN becomes the fastest music video by a K-Pop soloist to reach 1 million likes on YouTube in 29 minutes and boasts 4.6 million views on the platform.

