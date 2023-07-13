"Our angel Jungkook": BTS fans shower praise on SEVEN singer as his name is engraved on the wall of Seoul National University Children's Hospital 

BTS’ Jungkook has been earning praise for his generous donation to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. Much to fans' delight, his name is now engraved on the wall of the hospital to acknowledge his efforts. The names of the highly valued donors, displayed on the walls of Seoul National University Children's Hospital, was recently brought to public attention, and one of the names engraved was the Dreamers' singer's.
For those unaware, on April 18 this year, Seoul National University Children’s Hospital shared with several Korean media outlets that BTS’ youngest member had donated ₩ 1 billion or $758,782 to aid sick, underprivileged children who cannot afford expensive medical treatments. At the time, BTS’ Jungkook confirmed the media reports stating that he hopes to see children happy and smiling.
“I hope that it will be of some help to children who are suffering, and I will support them so that they can smile healthily.”
Now, with his name engraved on the hospital’s walls, ARMYs are proud of the SEVEN singer. One fan, @harujk97SWY, even said how proud they are of him.
“Our Angel Jungkook. So proud of him.”
BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his name plaque on the walls of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital
Seoul National University Children’s Hospital announced that BTS’ Jungkook’s generous donation of ₩ 1 billion or $758,782 will be used to help underprivileged children treat diverse ailments that require complicated treatment procedures.
They also aim to reinforce the hospital's comprehensive care center initiative with the money donated by the SEVEN Singer. The ₩ 1 billion or $758,782 will be used to multiply healthcare provisions and services, especially to aid life-threatening diseases like cancer and leukaemia.
Additionally, Seoul National University Children’s Hospital intends to provide children with holistic treatment by providing counselling, therapy sessions, healing, and special activity programs. ARMYs are particularly proud of the fact that BTS’ Jungkook, despite his young age, has made such a heartfelt donation to a beautiful cause.
Previously, fan testimonials revealed that BTS’ Jungkook’s kind donation had truly aided their loved ones in times of need and that his timely help has been nothing short of divine intervention.
An ARMY, @jkteamkor2 met a fan (name withheld on request), who revealed that her husband suffered from an unexpected case of a cerebral haemorrhage in the same hospital that BTS’ Jungkook donated to back in April. Had the Dreamers' singer not donated a huge sum of money, her husband would have probably suffered permanent loss of hearing.
However, thanks to the Euphoria singer's generous contribution, the fan could aid her husband’s treatment and help him receive speech therapy and rehabilitation at Seoul National University Children's Hospital. In fact, Seoul National University Children’s Hospital published the news of his generous donation on the front page of their monthly newspaper for the benefit of sick children and their families.
BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN MV teaser has garnered 7.7 million views on YouTube
On July 12, the BTS maknae unveiled the official teaser video for his upcoming solo single SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. This marks his first collaboration with both artists and, unsurprisingly, it was the second fastest MV teaser to cross 1 million views on YouTube.
BTS’ Yet to Come is the fastest MV teaser to surpass 1 million views on YouTube in 7 minutes, and SEVEN achieved it in 10 minutes. The song will be released in two versions, clean and explicit, and based on the teaser, it seems to be a breakup song.
Currently, the MV teaser boasts of 7.7 million views on YouTube and is all set to release on July 14 at 1 pm KST and 12 am ET.