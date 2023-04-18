“He’s such an angel”: BTS’ Jungkook wins ARMYs praise for donating ₩ 1 billion to Seoul National University Children's Hospital

Seoul National University Hospital shared with several Korean media outlets on Tuesday, April 18, that BTS’ Jungkook has donated ₩ 1 billion to its Children's Hospital to aid underprivileged and sick children and their families. The amount donated will be used to treat children who cannot afford expensive medical treatment as they belong to low-income families and for the integrated care center project.

Seoul National University Children's Hospital revealed through a statement:

“Jungkook has donated 1 billion won to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

BTS’ Jungkook responded to the media about his philanthropic deeds by sharing that he hopes that the amount donated can help those in need so they can smile healthily:

“I hope that it will be of some help to children who are suffering, and I will support them so that they can smile healthily.”

ARMYs, who are clearly touched by BTS’ Jungkook's gesture, took to social media to lavish praise on him.

…♡ @myoujks jungkook just donated one billion won to a children’s hospital, he supports small businesses in any way he can, including ones that donate in helping abandoned animals, he supports brands that break stereotypes, i could go on… he’s such an angel fr jungkook just donated one billion won to a children’s hospital, he supports small businesses in any way he can, including ones that donate in helping abandoned animals, he supports brands that break stereotypes, i could go on… he’s such an angel fr

"Another great day": BTS’ Jungkook’s fans take to social media to praise the idol for his generous donation to Seoul's children hospital

Seoul National University Children's Hospital is known for treating children with severe ailments like cancer and leukemia throughout the country and BTS’ Jungkook’s generous donation of ₩ 1 billion or $758,782 will help children who cannot pay for expensive treatments of such life-threatening diseases.

The hospital not only treats unwell children's illnesses but also helps them recover holistically by providing counseling, therapy sessions, healing, and special activity programs.

BTS Charts & Translations



Jungkook states, "I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses & bring a smile to their faces."



Jungkook states, "I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses & bring a smile to their faces."

Seoul National University Children's Hospital says that @BTS_twt Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW ($758,782 USD)

The reputed hospital stated that such treatments are impossible without sponsorships and BTS’ Jungkook’s generous donation has served as a big relief for families who cannot afford pricey treatments for their children.

As news of this donation slowly made its way to the online space, fans took to their social media handles to lavish praise on the idol for his kind gesture. Check out some of these tweets below:

First Sight JK💜 JK x CK



Jungkook alone donated almost a million dollars to a children’s hospital who really needed the donations. Another great day. I love how random people on Twitter who don’t even donate $1 to anything talked about how other celebrities were donating $10,000 while someone wasn’t.Jungkook alone donated almost a million dollars to a children’s hospital who really needed the donations. Another great day. I love how random people on Twitter who don’t even donate $1 to anything talked about how other celebrities were donating $10,000 while someone wasn’t. 😆Jungkook alone donated almost a million dollars to a children’s hospital who really needed the donations.

⟭⟬⁷seven(•́ɞ•̀)STREAM LIKE CRAZY!#D_DAY 04.21.23🔥 @ipurpleya7 jungkook donate 1 billion won to seoul national university children's hospital jungkook donate 1 billion won to seoul national university children's hospital 😭

𝙱𝚃𝚂 𝙰𝚁𝙼𝚈 ⁷ @_bunnykook97_ The article about Jungkook donate to children hospital touch my heart. The reason why I feel it because I have niece who has a cancer and she still battling with her disease. How I wish I can help her like how Jungkook did to the children The article about Jungkook donate to children hospital touch my heart. The reason why I feel it because I have niece who has a cancer and she still battling with her disease. How I wish I can help her like how Jungkook did to the children

JUNGKOOK ASIA - JK x CK

• it's cool Jungkook! Children's hospitals are struggling bec they are not profitable.~ Even though he is younger than me, it is so wonder to donate to society as much as he earns & give back the love he received. Jungkook is cool! Don't forget that there are old Japanese fans!• it's cool Jungkook! Children's hospitals are struggling bec they are not profitable.~ Even though he is younger than me, it is so wonder to donate to society as much as he earns & give back the love he received.

𝑨𝒏𝒏𝒂 ⁷☂

This is a huge amount of money.

He's literally an angel.

And to donate this amount for a university hospital is so F**** amazing and brilliant of him.

As a doctor working in a university hospital, I know the huge number of people they serve.



Wow, Jungkook wow !



Jungkook states, "I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses & bring a smile to their faces."



koreabiomed.com/news/articleVi… Seoul National University Children's Hospital says that @BTS_twt Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW ($758,782 USD)Jungkook states, "I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses & bring a smile to their faces." Seoul National University Children's Hospital says that @BTS_twt Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW ($758,782 USD)Jungkook states, "I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses & bring a smile to their faces."koreabiomed.com/news/articleVi… https://t.co/93vjo9OlKp WowThis is a huge amount of money.He's literally an angel.And to donate this amount for a university hospital is so F**** amazing and brilliant of him.As a doctor working in a university hospital, I know the huge number of people they serve.Wow, Jungkook wow ! twitter.com/charts_k/statu… Wow 😳😳This is a huge amount of money.He's literally an angel.And to donate this amount for a university hospital is so F**** amazing and brilliant of him.As a doctor working in a university hospital, I know the huge number of people they serve.Wow, Jungkook wow ! twitter.com/charts_k/statu…

ﾐ ♡ ﾐ @ayjk97 Knetizens showering jungkook with praises after his donation news came :

“It won’t be so easy to donate even if you have money”

“Debak i swear this is my 1st time commenting on bts post , he is so cool”

“He is amazing i am proud of him as korean”

“ I really respect him” Knetizens showering jungkook with praises after his donation news came :“It won’t be so easy to donate even if you have money”“Debak i swear this is my 1st time commenting on bts post , he is so cool”“He is amazing i am proud of him as korean”“ I really respect him” https://t.co/EdGNpX25SL

JkSue_♡♡⁹⁷(slow)



WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK



#JUNGKOOK #정국 #BTSJUNGKOOK @voiceofjeon World class donationWE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOKPROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK @voiceofjeon World class donation 😭WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOK #정국 #BTSJUNGKOOK

While fans were left wondering what might be the reason for this sudden monetary donation, few suspected that it might be because of the Sewol Ferry tragedy that occurred nine years ago on April 16, 2014.

For the unversed, the Sewol Ferry carrying passengers, including minors, sank near the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula in April 2014. The ferry was traveling from Incheon to Jeju and its sinking caused 299 unfortunate deaths, with many casualties reported and at least 5 people found missing.

Notably, BTS’ iconic 2017 sentimental song Spring Day was inspired by the Sewol Ferry tragedy and pays heartfelt tribute to everyone who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate disaster. Fans believe BTS’ Jungkook’s donation to Seoul National University Children's Hospital coincides with the painful memory of the ninth anniversary of the Sewol tragedy.

BTS once said 🎸 @btslinesiconic today, 16/4 marks the date of the unfortunate sewol ferry tragedy for which BTS made the tribute song “spring day”. 🎗 today, 16/4 marks the date of the unfortunate sewol ferry tragedy for which BTS made the tribute song “spring day”. 🎗 https://t.co/Ly7oYqcWsI

In January 2017, BTS donated ₩ 100 million to the 416 Family Council, which consists of the bereaved families of the Sewol ferry disaster. Each of the seven BTS members made a generous donation of ₩ 10 million, with an additional ₩ 30 million from the group’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC. Since 2017, Bangtan has contributed ₩ 5.9 billion through the ‘End Violence’ campaign in relation to the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

BTS’ Jungkook returns to Korea to bid J-hope farewell

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ JJK X CK ❤️‍🔥

omg my heart plz



WE LOVE YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE

LET'S MEET IN 2025

#HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #WeWillRootForYouHobi Jungkook arrived at the place of military service to bid farewell to Jhopeomg my heart plzWE LOVE YOU HOBIWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBIWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPELET'S MEET IN 2025 Jungkook arrived at the place of military service to bid farewell to Jhope omg my heart plz 😭💔WE LOVE YOU HOBI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBIWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE LET'S MEET IN 2025#HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #WeWillRootForYouHobi https://t.co/npBg7p3szF

BTS’ Jungkook returned to Korea, cutting short his trip to Los Angeles to bid fellow group member J-hope farewell as he enlists in the military today. Dressed in Calvin Klein casual denim outfit with a beige-coloured beanie, the Dreamers singer smiled and waved at the reporters who were stationed at the Incheon airport.

J-hope is the second member of the group to enlist in the military after eldest bandmate Jin and will begin his basic training at the New Recruit Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do.

In his last Weverse live with fans, J-hope had revealed that Jungkook told management to adjust his schedule in a way that he could accommodate the former’s military enlistment in his schedule, and how the Jack in the Box singer was deeply touched by the younger member’s kind gesture towards him.

BTS’ Jungkook is reportedly planning to release his debut solo album next and is currently stationed in Los Angeles to prep for the same. He will fly back to the American city to complete his impending work post the farewell to J-hope.

If confirmed, he will become the sixth member to release his solo album after J-hope's Jack in the Box, Jin's The Astronaut, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE, and SUGA's D-DAY.

