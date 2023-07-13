"Stop babying jungkook": ARMYs gush over BTS maknae’s duality in a teaser video for Spotify's YouTube channel K-Pop ON!

BTS' Jungkook a.k.a Jeon Jung-kook has been sending out waves of seismic proportions lately, and the bulk of it is thanks to his upcoming digital single, SEVEN. The teaser clip and the concept photos were dropped a few days ago in preparation for the release. So, when Spotify's own YouTube channel began sporting a banner of the BTS maknae (the youngest), it didn't take long for the fandom to start buzzing.

It happened earlier on July 12 and the channel in question, K-pop ON! also disclosed a teaser which has ARMYs (BTS fans) asking whether it is the same Jungkook who rendered fans senseless with anticipation upon dropping his solo behind-the-scenes film, wearing leather pants and showing off his tatted sleeve.

In Spotify's YouTube teaser, the idol can be seen driving a kid's motorcar and giggling. This display of duality has the fandom perplexed.

"I'm literally confused btw": Jungkook's duality continues to baffle ARMYs to no end

The Euphoria singer's self-produced and self-composed song from three years ago, Still With You, made the biggest debut for a Soundcloud song on Spotify Daily and Weekly Global Charts.

He was then dubbed the first K-pop soloist to hit number one on Spotify Daily Viral Global Songs. Still With You also recently became the third fastest song to surpass 20 million Spotify streams.

Jungkook Charts @chartjungkook “Still With You” has now surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify, Jungkook’s 3rd fastest song to do so. “Still With You” has now surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify, Jungkook’s 3rd fastest song to do so. https://t.co/fpbJTYtWUU

Spotify's YouTube channel will host Jungkook on July 14 at 7 pm KST as its first-ever guest. The BTS member's adorable side, as seen in the video while riding a minicar, melted fans' hearts worldwide. Juxtaposed with his promo teasers for SEVEN, his duality is confusing ARMYs.

m @taesym jungkook’s duality promoting seven is about to show jungkook’s duality promoting seven is about to show

Jafrin⁷ Seven is Coming 🌙 @antares_ojo_o [Spotify Kpop] Jung Kook driving his way into our hearts [Spotify Kpop] Jung Kook driving his way into our hearts https://t.co/kUYMEsdjlY

jungkook praiser⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @jeonmygoogie jungkook's duality gives me life and takes it away all at once jungkook's duality gives me life and takes it away all at once https://t.co/5P12O8VUz2

kat⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @stiIIwithujjk EVEN THE WAY HE’S PROMOTING IS SO JUNGKOOK-CODED LOOK AT THIS DUALITY EVEN THE WAY HE’S PROMOTING IS SO JUNGKOOK-CODED LOOK AT THIS DUALITY https://t.co/gGcQNnOL7g

ppangi 💛 @jagippangi GUYS JUNGKOOK IS ACTUALLY THE TINIEST HUMAN BEING EVERRRRR I WANNA KEEP HIM IN MY POCKET OHHH I’LL PROTECT YOU GUYS JUNGKOOK IS ACTUALLY THE TINIEST HUMAN BEING EVERRRRR I WANNA KEEP HIM IN MY POCKET OHHH I’LL PROTECT YOU https://t.co/LlFBZTgXay

Jungkook is also prepping to make his solo debut with SEVEN on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series as the first performer. Fans have already begun camping outside of Central Park, awaiting their fave's performance. SEVEN will be out on July 14.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK

First performer on GMA Summer Concert Series!!



#Seven_Jungkook First guest on K-pop ON! Spotify!First performer on GMA Summer Concert Series!! First guest on K-pop ON! Spotify!First performer on GMA Summer Concert Series!! #Seven_Jungkook https://t.co/Kc8sVXES2G

More on Jungkook and BTS

At midnight on July 13 KST, the official teaser for the SEVEN (feat. Latto) MV was unveiled which was awaited by fans across the globe with bated breaths. The teaser, which is now trending worldwide under several hashtags, joined forces with the tweets on Jungkook's duality in the K-pop ON! Spotify clip.

The teaser shows the BTS member sitting at a restaurant, opposite a breathtaking Han So-hee, while the two of them engage in a verbal confrontation.

On the other hand, BTS' biography, titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, is gaining a lot of appreciation from readers worldwide, as it takes fans through a narration of the last 10 years since the group's debut, which made BTS what it is today. The book even shot up to the first position in Amazon's bestselling memoirs chart.

Poll : 0 votes