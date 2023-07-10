“It’s been like Christmas every day”: BTS fans react as Bangtan announces Beyond The Star docu-film series to be released in second half of 2023

BTS members may be pursuing their solo endeavours or fulfilling their military commitments, but they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their global fanbase ARMYs, are well-fed with group content.

After successfully launching their much-awaited tell-all book BTS Monuments: Beyond The Story on July 9th also known as ARMY Day, the day the fandom earned its name.

On July 10th, the Butter singers confirmed the release of their new documentary film titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star for the second half of 2023, via a teaser video. Although the official date has not been confirmed, ARMYs are happy to receive new content of the Bangtan boys, this time in the form of a docu-film to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary in style.

“It's been like Christmas every day for a solid month!!”, @kaze_neko wrote in response to the news of them releasing their solo docu-film this year and how it feels like Christmas with exciting presents.

BTS’ new docu-film series to showcase their decade-long journey in showbiz

Last year, HYBE announced their exclusive partnership with Disney Plus to produce solo and group docu-films focusing on HYBE artists. The latest venture in this partnership is BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a group documentary film entailing the Proof singers’ decade-long journey in the K-pop industry, the various trials and tribulations they faced, their hardships, struggles, highs and lows and what awaits for fans as they embark upon the second chapter in their journey.

The docu-film series will contain some exclusive, never seen footage from the past nine years, encapsulating their best moments for ARMYs. In an official press statement, the synopsis read:

“With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

In the video, leader RM made a witty reference to the group’s iconic song Blood, Sweat and Tears, by stating that BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will showcase the septet’s true journey of blood, sweat and tears and hope that fans discover a new facet to the Dynamite singers.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are excited to watch the docu-film and below are some fan reactions mirroring their joy.

So far, BTS has released one group docu-film Permission to Dance On Stage: LA and two solo ventures J-hope’s Jack in the Box and SUGA’s Road to D-DAY. It is believed that the other five members will have solo documentaries as well. However, this isn’t confirmed yet. The official release date for the docu-film series will be announced at a later date.

BTS’ debut book Beyond The Story gets a resounding response from ARMYs across the world

On July 9th, Bangtan released their debut, tell-all book Beyond The Story, commemorating their ten-year-long journey in the K-pop industry and needless to say, it is already a bestseller.

The book has been ranked number one on Amazon US Best Sellers in the general category, Rock band biographies, history and memoirs. It is also the number one hot-seller and hot new release and second most gifted on Amazon India. In the UK it is the number one Biography Best Seller, Biography Best Seller, International Music Book, Music Biographies for Young Adults and at number six in the overall booksellers.

Notably, Beyond The Story has been written in collaboration with journalist Kang Myeong-seok and contains seven chapters, with seven different chapter names. Beyond The Story has 544 pages and is originally penned in Korean but translated into 23 languages for the septet’s global fanbase. It is available internationally at major bookstores both online and offline.

