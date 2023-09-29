"TANNIES ALWAYS AT THE TOP": Fans thrilled as BTS' Jungkook breaks Jimin's record for the Kpop Soloist with Most #1 Hits on the UK iTunes Songs Chart

BTS' Jungkook released his brand new song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on September 29 at 1 pm KST and unsurprisingly broke multiple records, causing quite a sensation. Among his many achievements, the BTS maknae broke the record for the K-pop Soloist with the Most #1 Hits on the UK iTunes Songs chart - a title previously held by fellow BTS mate Jimin.

Jimin set the record with the following six songs - With You (OST from Our Blues), Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Like Crazy (English Version), Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix), and Angel Pt.1.

Jungkook, at par with Jimin, also had his songs - Stay Alive, Left and Right, Dreamers, Seven (Feat. Latto), Seven (Summer Mix), and Seven (Band Version) - topping the UK iTunes chart, but his latest release led him to set a new record on top of the previous one, with seven songs in total.

ARMYs (BTS fans) are thrilled as the BTS members keep outdoing each other and even themselves with each new release. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the news by writing, "TANNIES ALWAYS AT THE TOP."

Fans laud BTS' Jungkook on his latest achievements since dropping 3D

BTS' Jungkook has stuffed his bag with quite a few feats since his new track came out. The Euphoria singer made another UK record as 3D became the fastest song by a Korean act to reach #1 on iTunes UK (1 hour 14 minutes), soaring past the previous record set by his own track SEVEN (1 hour 20 minutes).

Moreover, 3D also made the 26-year-old artist alongside Jimin, the second K-pop Soloist with the most songs, sitting at #1 on US iTunes, with six songs each. Jungkook even broke his tie with Jimin, becoming the K-pop Soloist with the Second Most #1 Hits on the iTunes Japan Songs Chart.

It does not end there, as 3D has racked up a staggering seven million YouTube views with almost 1.8 million likes and counting. The feats are ceaselessly pouring in on the Golden Maknae as his song continues to be placed in charts at home and abroad.

Here are some ARMY reactions to BTS' Jungkook breaking Jimin's record for the K-pop Soloist with the Most #1 Hits on the UK iTunes Songs chart, alongside his other feats with 3D:

More on the Still With You singer's latest feats with 3D

BTS' Jungkook announced his collaboration with American rapper-singer Jack Harlow at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York and overwhelmed fans with anticipation by exchanging mysterious messages with the latter on social media, teasing the collab.

3D comes after Jungkook's Summer superhit release SEVEN. The idol is currently surfing the wave of accomplishments with 3D, as the song recently placed in the Top 2 on MelOn Hot 100, below SEVEN, which is at the top spot. He even entered Bugs (at #11) and Genie (at #29) charts.

As things look good for BTS' Jungkook, fans continue to be charmed by his charisma and performance in the 3D MV featuring the impeccably talented Jack Harlow.