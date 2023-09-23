LACMA honors BTS' RM's donation to "Hwarot" restoration by giving him the foremost credit position

BTS' RM's generous contribution to the restoration of a traditional Korean artifact has been duly recognized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). This donation of ₩100 million KRW (about $72,100 USD) was made a year ago by the BTS leader and art connoisseur to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation (OKCHF). It was done to bring back home the "Hwarot" - a traditional ceremonial or wedding suit worn by Korean women of nobility in the Joseon Dynasty.

As of the present day, there are 50 such traditional gowns all over the world, with 30 finding home in Korean museums and about 20 of them being currently preserved by museums abroad. The particular gown RM of BTS helped restore is originally housed by LACMA but was brought to Korea to be revived in its true form by master craftspersons at home.

Because of Kim Namjoon a.k.a BTS' RM's thoughtful donations to the cause, LACMA credits list his name at the very top, alongside the Chair of Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, a Master of Embroidery, and a Professor of a renowned women's university.

"The beginning of meaningful interest" - BTS' RM headlines credits for "Hwarot" restoration (via theqoo)

BTS' RM's admiration for art and culture helps successfully restore Joseon Dynasty wedding attire

The "Hwarot" is a traditional Korean wedding dress from the Joseon Dynasty that is crafted with red silk, intricate embroideries, and delicate gold leaf embellishments. It was worn not only by royalty but also private sector individuals.

Meanwhile, the "Hwarot" in question was originally donated to LACMA in 1939 by Bella Mabury - collector of Eastern textiles. When fully extended, the attire measures 172 cm in length and spans 127 cm in breadth.

In line with the Korean women's wedding gowns from back in the day, embroidered across the "Hwarot" or the "Hongjangsam" are delicate peonies, lotus flowers, phoenixes, cranes, butterflies, and more - symbolizing prosperity and joy - alongside other auspicious details.

Front view of the "Hwarot" BTS' RM helped restore (via theqoo)

Back view of the "Hwarot" BTS' RM helped restore (via theqoo)

Reportedly, despite showing signs of aging, the particular piece the Wild Flower rapper helped recover was already in good condition.

Owing to the donations by the 29-year-old rapper, the "Hwarot" is currently on display (from September 15 to December 13, 2023) for a special exhibition, titled "Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of the Joseon Royal Court" at the National Palace Museum of Korea.

It is one of the nine such ceremonial attires that are being showcased to the public at this exhibition, alongside 110 related items. After the exhibition, the "Hwarot" will be returned to the museum in California.

Although the wearer of this particular "Hwarot" is unknown, one of the remaining gowns verifiably trace back to Princess Bokon (1818-1832), the second daughter of King Sunjo of Joseon, presently housed in the National Palace Museum.

More on BTS' RM's love for art

BTS' RM is known among fans as an art propagator and aficionado, and his service towards the maintenance of art has always been appreciated.

As revealed by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, RM donated the first ₩100 million KRW in 2021 for the "Hwarot" restoration, which has now been successful, but he intended to keep it undisclosed.

The sum of ₩100 million KRW, which he donated in 2022, will go for the creation of a catalog named "Masterpieces of Korean Paintings", featuring Korean artwork displayed in renowned museums and art galleries globally.